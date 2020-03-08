Badgers men's basketball team earns top seed for Big Ten tournament

But the Badgers say there’s still work to do, and junior guard Brad Davison essentially admitted that there are two more titles on the team’s list of goals: the Big Ten tournament and the NCAA tournament.

“It’s a perfect ending to a story, but we’ve got to realize the story is not over yet,” Davison said. “Only one of three, as we like to say.”

UW won the tiebreaker over Michigan State and Maryland because it had the best record in games involving those three teams. The Badgers (2-1) won their only meeting with Maryland and split two games with Michigan State. The Spartans and Terrapins split, meaning Michigan State (2-2) gets the No. 2 seed and Maryland (1-2) will be the No. 3 seed.

The Badgers matched their conference record from last season, when they finished fourth. What the Big Ten lacked in great teams at the top of the standings in 2019-20, it made up for in depth.

Some were expecting a dropoff this season after the graduation of Ethan Happ, the first player in program history to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors three times, and Khalil Iverson.

