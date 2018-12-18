Try 1 month for 99¢
Kobe King photo
Wisconsin guard Kobe King drives to the basket against Savannah State guard Chris Dubose in the second half of the Badgers' 101-60 win over the Tigers on Thursday night at the Kohl Center in Madison.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team remained at No. 16 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.

UW won its only game last week, beating Savannah State 101-60 on Thursday night at the Kohl Center.

After a break for final exams, the Badgers (9-2) return to action on Saturday with a game against Grambling State at the Kohl Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.

UW is one of seven Big Ten teams in the poll. The others are: No. 4 Michigan, No. 10 Michigan State, No. 15 Ohio State, No. 22 Indiana, No. 23 Iowa and No. 25 Nebraska.

This week's AP Top 25

First-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Kansas (56) 9-0 1586 1

2. Duke (5) 9-1 1488 2

3. Tennessee (2) 8-1 1464 3

4. Michigan (1) 11-0 1442 5

5. Virginia (1) 9-0 1400 6

6. Nevada 11-0 1319 7

7. Auburn 9-1 1156 8

8. Gonzaga 9-2 1147 4

9. North Carolina 8-2 1126 12

10. Michigan State 9-2 1070 9

11. Florida State 8-1 949 10

12. Texas Tech 10-0 912 11

13. Virginia Tech 9-1 838 13

14. Buffalo 10-0 684 14

15. Ohio State 9-1 647 15

16. Wisconsin 9-2 619 16

17. Mississippi State 9-1 529 18

18. Arizona State 8-1 415 20

19. Kentucky 8-2 377 19

20. Marquette 8-2 350 21

21. Houston 10-0 266 24

22. Indiana 9-2 226 25

23. Iowa 8-2 224 22

24. Furman 12-0 208 23

25. Nebraska 9-2 156 -

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 115, Maryland 103, Kansas St 90, St. John's 59, Villanova 52, NC State 38, Purdue 20, TCU 17, Iowa St. 9, Cincinnati 7, Louisville 6, Minnesota 3, Florida 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, NJIT 1.

Jim Polzin covers Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball for the Wisconsin State Journal.

