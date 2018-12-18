The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team remained at No. 16 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.
UW won its only game last week, beating Savannah State 101-60 on Thursday night at the Kohl Center.
After a break for final exams, the Badgers (9-2) return to action on Saturday with a game against Grambling State at the Kohl Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.
UW is one of seven Big Ten teams in the poll. The others are: No. 4 Michigan, No. 10 Michigan State, No. 15 Ohio State, No. 22 Indiana, No. 23 Iowa and No. 25 Nebraska.
This week's AP Top 25
First-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Kansas (56) 9-0 1586 1
2. Duke (5) 9-1 1488 2
3. Tennessee (2) 8-1 1464 3
4. Michigan (1) 11-0 1442 5
5. Virginia (1) 9-0 1400 6
6. Nevada 11-0 1319 7
7. Auburn 9-1 1156 8
8. Gonzaga 9-2 1147 4
9. North Carolina 8-2 1126 12
10. Michigan State 9-2 1070 9
11. Florida State 8-1 949 10
12. Texas Tech 10-0 912 11
13. Virginia Tech 9-1 838 13
14. Buffalo 10-0 684 14
15. Ohio State 9-1 647 15
16. Wisconsin 9-2 619 16
17. Mississippi State 9-1 529 18
18. Arizona State 8-1 415 20
19. Kentucky 8-2 377 19
20. Marquette 8-2 350 21
21. Houston 10-0 266 24
22. Indiana 9-2 226 25
23. Iowa 8-2 224 22
24. Furman 12-0 208 23
25. Nebraska 9-2 156 -
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 115, Maryland 103, Kansas St 90, St. John's 59, Villanova 52, NC State 38, Purdue 20, TCU 17, Iowa St. 9, Cincinnati 7, Louisville 6, Minnesota 3, Florida 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, NJIT 1.