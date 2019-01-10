The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will play Tennessee in a home-and-home series the next two seasons.
The Badgers will travel to Knoxville for a game on Dec. 28, 2019, and the teams will complete the series with a game at the Kohl Center on Nov. 11, 2020.
The Volunteers are 13-1 and ranked No. 3 in the nation. UW (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) is unranked heading into a game against Purdue (9-6, 2-2) at the Kohl Center on Friday night.
Badgers coach Greg Gard recently hinted at the possibility of lining up a home-and-home series against a power conference opponent while discussing the importance of having a strong non-conference schedule.
The meat of UW’s 2019-20 non-conference schedule is pretty much set: In addition to the trip to Tennessee, the Badgers will be playing three games at a tournament in the Cayman Islands and presumably will play a road game in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. While UW isn’t expected to participate in the Gavitt Games next season, the home schedule will include its annual game against in-state rival Marquette at home.
The Volunteers have been trending upward since the arrival in 2015 of coach Rick Barnes, who is no stranger to the Badgers. UW split a home-and-home series with Texas when Barnes was in the midst of a 17-season run with the Longhorns.
The Badgers are 2-2 all-time against the Volunteers. Their most recent meeting came at the 2016 Maui Invitational, where UW won 74-62 in a quarterfinal game.