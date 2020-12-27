 Skip to main content
Badgers men’s basketball forward Nate Reuvers trying to touch up his paint work
UW MEN’S BASKETBALL

reuvers photo 12-27

UW senior forward Nate Reuvers tries to get a shot off between Nebraska's Lat Mayen and Yvan Ouedraogo (24) during the first half of the Badgers' 67-53 win over the Cornhuskers on Tuesday.

 MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

It took 32-plus minutes for Nate Reuvers to score his first points against Michigan State, but that conversion was a work of art.

The senior forward on the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team got the ball with his back to the basket, pivoted to his right and finished off the glass with his left hand over Spartans junior Joey Hauser. Reuvers’ basket with 7 minutes, 38 seconds remaining gave the No. 9 Badgers the lead for good in their 85-76 victory over the No. 12 Spartans on Friday afternoon in East Lansing, Michigan.

Reuvers scored on his next two trips down the floor as well — part of a 10-1 run for the Badgers that erased a four-point deficit — and finished with eight points. He was a factor on both ends of the court during UW’s final push to its first win at the Breslin Center since 2004.

“He really struggled early and was kind of non-existent and then that last 10 minutes he really showed up,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “We got him some deep post touches, we were able to spread the floor and then find him at the end of some actions.”

Even though the Badgers (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) are rolling heading into a game against Maryland (5-3, 0-2) on Monday night at the Kohl Center, it’s been a slow start to the season for Reuvers. He’s averaging 10.6 points per game and shooting 42.1% from 3-point range — that second number would be a career best — but the 6-foot-11 Reuvers hasn’t been nearly as productive as he should be in the paint.

After going a combined 2 of 14 on 2-point shots in wins over Rhode Island and Loyola Chicago earlier this month, Reuvers was asked what he needs to do to improve his efficiency closer to the rim.

“I’ve got to get better looks from 2,” he said. “Just getting a better base, getting lower, getting deeper catches so you can get easy looks right at the rim.”

As pretty as his finish was on that first made field goal against Michigan State, it was what happened before Reuvers got his hands on the ball that mattered most. After setting a screen for Brad Davison on the top of the key, Reuvers dove hard to the paint and used his lower body to knock Hauser off balance when the two collided.

Next, Reuvers used his rear end to seal off Hauser and caught an entry pass from Aleem Ford just outside the block/charge arc. The combination of Hauser being too deep and Reuvers’ footwork once he possessed the ball led to a high-percentage look from just outside the left block.

Establishing better position has been something Reuvers has been working on since the game against Loyola Chicago.

“That’s a constant growth process as you go through games and get comfortable,” UW assistant coach Alando Tucker said. “I have no doubt in my mind he’s going go figure it out. He’s a great closer (in games), great guy to just as it gets close to the end of the game just knows what to do.”

Tucker said he believes Reuvers sometimes overthinks when he’s working the post. So much of being successful in that area — what Tucker refers to as “identifying your threat” — is recognizing matchups and whether Reuvers can take advantage of his size against a smaller opponent or whether he’s quicker than a defender who’s more his size.

Reuvers tends to shoot fadeaway jumpers — a win for the defender — when he’d be better served to continue to probe or kick out the ball while trying to establish better position for a potential second chance in the post. Even after his mini-surge against Michigan State, Reuvers missed badly on a shot down the stretch as he was falling away from the basket.

The physical battle during those first few seconds of a possession can be exhausting, but it usually sets the tone for what will happen in the post that trip down the floor. UW senior center Micah Potter, no stranger to life in the paint in the Big Ten, spoke about the importance of sealing off a defender to create better angles.

“The biggest thing is do your work early and make sure you’re reading the situation,” Potter said, “whether it be the matchup or what’s going on around the floor around you.”

If Reuvers, Potter and others are better able to finish around the rim, that only should open up more space on the perimeter. The Badgers are shooting 41.8% from 3-point range, which is second among Big Ten teams and 10th nationally.

Getting Reuvers going only will lead to more productivity for a UW offense that has been picking apart defenses. Something that was telling late against Michigan State was that Gard stuck with Reuvers, a sign of how much the coach trusts a big man who has a solid track record of making plays down the stretch of tight games in his career.

“He obviously came up big at the end, had a blocked shot late and secured a couple rebounds,” Gard said. “It was good. He showed up when seniors show up, when it was crunch time and we needed to step on the gas a little bit to get some separation and start to put it away, he made some big plays for us and got some big buckets.”

