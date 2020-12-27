Badgers men’s basketball forward Nate Reuvers trying to touch up his paint work

After going a combined 2 of 14 on 2-point shots in wins over Rhode Island and Loyola Chicago earlier this month, Reuvers was asked what he needs to do to improve his efficiency closer to the rim.

“I’ve got to get better looks from 2,” he said. “Just getting a better base, getting lower, getting deeper catches so you can get easy looks right at the rim.”

As pretty as his finish was on that first made field goal against Michigan State, it was what happened before Reuvers got his hands on the ball that mattered most. After setting a screen for Brad Davison on the top of the key, Reuvers dove hard to the paint and used his lower body to knock Hauser off balance when the two collided.

Next, Reuvers used his rear end to seal off Hauser and caught an entry pass from Aleem Ford just outside the block/charge arc. The combination of Hauser being too deep and Reuvers’ footwork once he possessed the ball led to a high-percentage look from just outside the left block.

Establishing better position has been something Reuvers has been working on since the game against Loyola Chicago.