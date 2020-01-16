Badgers look to end 11-game losing streak at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It’d make for an interesting story if the most recent victory at Breslin Center for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program — a memorable win, to say the least — was part of a package deal that included a curse being placed on the Badgers in that building.

In actuality, the arena has become a house of horrors to UW mainly because Michigan State has made life miserable on its visitors from the west.

To knock off the No. 15 Spartans (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten) and move into a share of first place in the conference, the Badgers (11-6, 4-2) will have to win at Breslin for the first time in nearly 16 years. Not since a 68-64 overtime win on March 2, 2004, has UW beaten Michigan State on its home court.

That win will forever be remembered for the Badgers ruining a chance for the Spartans to clinch a share of the Big Ten title in front of their home crowd. A “2004 Big Ten championship” banner was ready to be unfurled from the Breslin rafters, but Devin Harris, Mike Wilkinson and the Badgers crashed the party.

UW assistants Joe Krabbenhoft and Alando Tucker were each 0-3 as players at Breslin. Tucker was sidelined with a foot injury for the 2004 game. The Badgers’ other assistant, Dean Oliver, was also 0-3 at Michigan State during his playing days at Iowa.