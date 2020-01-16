Badgers look to end 11-game losing streak at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It’d make for an interesting story if the most recent victory at Breslin Center for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program — a memorable win, to say the least — was part of a package deal that included a curse being placed on the Badgers in that building.
In actuality, the arena has become a house of horrors to UW mainly because Michigan State has made life miserable on its visitors from the west.
To knock off the No. 15 Spartans (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten) and move into a share of first place in the conference, the Badgers (11-6, 4-2) will have to win at Breslin for the first time in nearly 16 years. Not since a 68-64 overtime win on March 2, 2004, has UW beaten Michigan State on its home court.
That win will forever be remembered for the Badgers ruining a chance for the Spartans to clinch a share of the Big Ten title in front of their home crowd. A “2004 Big Ten championship” banner was ready to be unfurled from the Breslin rafters, but Devin Harris, Mike Wilkinson and the Badgers crashed the party.
UW assistants Joe Krabbenhoft and Alando Tucker were each 0-3 as players at Breslin. Tucker was sidelined with a foot injury for the 2004 game. The Badgers’ other assistant, Dean Oliver, was also 0-3 at Michigan State during his playing days at Iowa.
“It’s a tough place to play,” Krabbenhoft said. “I’ve always said Purdue and Michigan State were the hardest, and that’s not just because I didn’t win there. It’s hard to play there. The fans are really good. But more important is the players they have are really good and the coaches they have are really good. That’s why the records are what they are. But we’ve got to get past that.”
The Badgers have lost 11 consecutive times at Michigan State. One common thread during that drought is UW’s inability to knock down shots from 3-point range.
Only twice in those 11 games have the Badgers shot 34 percent or better from beyond the arc. Overall, UW is a horrid 27.5% from long distance (64 of 233) in those trips to Breslin.
This journey doesn’t figure to be any easier. Michigan State is 8-1 at home this season, with the only loss coming to Duke in early December.
You have free articles remaining.
The Spartans have a potent offense led by senior point guard Cassius Winston and junior forward Xavier Tillman, and UW’s transition defense will be put to the test.
Immediately after a 56-54 home win over No. 17 Maryland on Tuesday, Krabbenhoft said the staff was joking around about whether the Spartans would “just like to play half court, five-on-five, because (Winston) is so good in the open court. You’ve got to be able to take away his opportunities in transition, which again is a lot easier said than done.”
UW does bring some road karma into this game. It has won three consecutive road games after starting the season 0-5 away from home. That run includes two wins over ranked opponents, Ohio State and Penn State.
Why the reversal of fortunes? The addition of Micah Potter to the lineup has played a key role, with the junior forward adding 9.3 points and 6.0 rebounds off the bench in wins at Tennessee, Ohio State and Penn State.
“Getting another ranked road win,” Potter said of UW’s mission as it heads to Michigan State. “We are 2-for-2 so far since I’ve been back, and I’d like to make it 3-for-3. Michigan State’s a great team, we’re looking forward and we’re up for the challenge. We want to make sure we can prove who Wisconsin basketball is this year, and that’s a really good team that deserves to be considered in the highest level.”
Meanwhile, a change to UW’s road routine has coincided with its increased production on the road. Starting with the game at Tennessee on Dec. 29, the team went out for dinner at a local restaurant the night before the game rather than eating a meal at the hotel.
Plus, Gard instituted a rule in which players had to give up their cell phones once they boarded the bus at the hotel. They didn’t get the phones back until they returned from the restaurant.
“I love it,” UW junior forward Aleem Ford said. “Just having that time to spend with each other and to bond, I feel like it really helps, especially when you’re on the road and you’re going to be in a hostile environment, where all we have is each other.”
Preview: Badgers vs. No. 15 Michigan State
UW VS. NO. 15 MICHIGAN STATE
When: 6 p.m. Friday.
Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan.
TV: FS1, with Gus Johnson and Donny Marshall.
Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas.
BADGERS (11-6, 4-2)
Coach: Greg Gard, 91-53 in his fifth season at UW.
Player to watch: Junior guard Brad Davison (right) finished with 14 points in UW’s 56-54 win over No. 17 Maryland on Tuesday, including the game-winning shot with 9.1 seconds remaining. Davison has posted double figures in back-to-back games for the first time since November.
PROBABLE UW STARTERS
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|2
|Aleem Ford
|6-8
|Jr.
|8.2
|23
|Kobe King
|6-4
|So.
|10.7
|35
|Nate Reuvers (above)
|6-11
|Jr.
|13.9
|0
|D'Mitrik Trice
|6-0
|Jr.
|8.9
|34
|Brad Davison
|6-4
|Jr.
|9.0
KEY BADGERS RESERVES
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|11
|Micah Potter (above)
|6-10
|Jr.
|10.1
|1
|Brevin Pritzl
|6-3
|Sr.
|7.4
|5
|Tyler Wahl
|6-7
|Fr.
|3.0
|12
|Trevor Anderson
|6-2
|Jr.
|1.6
YOU SHOULD KNOW
UW has lost seven consecutive times to Michigan State since beating the Spartans 77-76 on Jan. 17, 2016, Greg Gard’s seventh game after taking over for Bo Ryan. … D'Mitrik Trice (above) and Aleem Ford are both in extended shooting slumps: Trice is 4 of 27 overall and 0 of 9 from 3-point range over his past four games; Ford is 3 of 13 overall and 0 of 7 from beyond the arc in his past three games. … Nate Reuvers is the only UW player averaging double digits in scoring (12.8) in the eight games away from home this season.
SPARTANS (13-4, 5-1)
Coach: Tom Izzo, 619-236 in his 25th season at Michigan State.
Player to watch: Senior point guard Cassius Winston (above), the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, is third in the conference in scoring and fourth in assists (6.2). He’s averaged 18 points and 6 assists in six career games against UW.
PROBABLE MSU STARTERS
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|23
|Xavier Tillman
|6-8
|Jr.
|13.9
|11
|Aaron Henry (above)
|6-6
|So.
|9.6
|30
|Marcus Bingham
|6-11
|So.
|4.8
|5
|Cassius Winston
|6-1
|Sr.
|18.8
|44
|Gabe Brown
|6-7
|So.
|8.4
KEY SPARTANS RESERVES
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|2
|Rocket Watts
|6-2
|Fr.
|4.8
|15
|Thomas Kithier
|6-8
|So.
|3.9
|25
|Malik Hall
|6-7
|Fr.
|4.8
|3
|Foster Loyer (above)
|6-0
|So.
|3.9
|34
|Julius Marble
|6-8
|Fr.
|2.4
YOU SHOULD KNOW
The Spartans are No. 7 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, per KenPom. They have assists on 68.4% of their field goals, which leads the nation. … Michigan State went 2 of 16 from 3-point range and committed 18 turnovers in its 71-42 loss at Purdue on Sunday. … Xavier Tillman (above), who is averaging 10.1 rebounds, has seven double-doubles this season and also leads the Spartans with 2.2 blocked shots per game.