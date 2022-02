The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team looks to take sole possession of first place in the Big Ten Conference when the 11th-ranked Badgers (17-3, 8-2 Big Ten) take on the 18th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini (15-5, 8-2) on Wednesday night at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:12 p.m. with the game being broadcast on the Big Ten Network.