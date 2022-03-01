Badgers live: Catch all the action as Wisconsin men's basketball hosts Purdue in a Big Ten showdown

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team looks to secure at least a share of the conference title when the 10th-ranked Badgers (23-5, 14-4 Big Ten) host the 8th-ranked Purdue Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5) in a Big Ten battle Tuesday night at the Kohl Center in Madison. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. with the game being broadcast on ESPN.