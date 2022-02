The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team continues its pursuit of a Big Ten title when the 13th-ranked Badgers (22-5, 13-4 Big Ten) take on the unranked Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-11, 10-7) on Saturday at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, N.J. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. with the game being broadcast on the Big Ten Network.