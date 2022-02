The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team looks to bounce back from a loss when the 15th-ranked Badgers (19-5, 10-4 Big Ten) take on the unranked Indiana Hoosiers (16-8, 7-7) in a Big Ten showdown Tuesday night at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. with the game being broadcast on ESPN2.