The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team looks to get off to a strong start in the Big Ten tournament as the 12th-ranked Badgers (24-6, 15-5 Big Ten) take on the Michigan State Spartans (21-11, 11-9) in a quarterfinal matchup Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. with the game being broadcast on the Big Ten Network.