 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers live: Catch all the action as Wisconsin battles Saint Mary's for Maui Invitational title
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Badgers live: Catch all the action as Wisconsin battles Saint Mary's for Maui Invitational title

  • 0

University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard speaks to the media after the Badgers upset the 12th-ranked Houston Cougars 65-63 in the Maui Invitational on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas.

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team looks to be crowned tournament champs as the Badgers (4-1) take on Saint Mary's (6-0) in the Maui Invitational championship game Wednesday at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Central.

Follow along below for updates:

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics