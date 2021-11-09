Badgers live: Catch all the action as the Wisconsin men's basketball opens its season against St. Francis

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team opens regular season play Tuesday night when the Badgers host St. Francis College Brooklyn at the Kohl Center in Madison. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Follow along below for updates:
The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team opens regular season play Tuesday night when the Badgers host St. Francis College Brooklyn at the Kohl Center in Madison. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Follow along below for updates:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.