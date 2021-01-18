Badgers, Illini making their fans nervous as Big Ten men's basketball hits midseason

The Huskers (4-8, 0-5) already were on pause last week with games postponed against Illinois and Maryland. Their Jan. 5 game at Purdue was postponed, but they played with a limited roster against Indiana on Jan. 10 before pausing again.

Upcoming games Wednesday against Minnesota and Sunday at Iowa are postponed.

"I cannot emphasize enough the importance of social responsibility by wearing your mask and keeping proper social distance. Please stay safe and healthy," Hoiberg said Sunday.

Hoiberg, 48, was born with an abnormal aortic valve and retired from professional basketball because of it in 2005.

The Big Ten didn't miss any conference games in December but lately has seen cases ramp up. Penn State had four games postponed and had not played in January before returning to action Sunday with an 80-72 loss at Purdue.

Michigan State has three active cases, including center Mady Sissoko and guard Steven Izzo, the son of coach Tom Izzo. The Spartans postponed Thursday's game against Iowa and Sunday's game against Indiana.