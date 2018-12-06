Trevor Anderson gave up his scholarship and sat out an entire season in order to pursue his dream of playing for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.
In a cruel turn of events, Anderson’s first season with the Badgers was limited to eight games. Anderson will undergo surgery on his right knee and miss the rest of the 2018-19 season, the team announced Thursday morning.
Anderson injured his right knee in a preseason practice and was limited to start the season. He re-injured it while scoring on a drive to the rim during the second half of the Badgers’ 72-66 win at then-No. 14 Iowa on Nov. 30.
“We wish Trevor all the best and he’ll have our full support as he goes through his surgery and rehab,” UW coach Greg Gard said in a statement. “We look forward to having him back on the court with us in the future.”
Anderson averaged 1.6 points, 1.1 rebounds and 6.9 minutes as a backup to starting point guard D’Mitrik Trice.
Anderson sat out last season, per NCAA rules, after transferring from UW-Green Bay. He averaged 9.8 points, 2.7 assists and a team-high 28.5 minutes per game while starting the first 20 games of the 2016-17 season for the Phoenix.
When Anderson was injured in a non-contact situation during a mid-October practice, season-ending surgery was on the table. But Anderson hated the idea of not playing this season after sitting out last season as a walk-on.
“Anybody who knows me, I’m just a competitive son of a gun,” Anderson told the State Journal last month. “I wasn’t sitting again.”
Now, he'll have no choice.
It will be especially tough for Anderson to watch from the sidelines when the No. 12 Badgers (8-1) take on in-state rival Marquette (7-2) on Saturday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Two of Anderson’s high school teammates from WIAA Division 1 power Stevens Point, brothers Sam and Joey Hauser, are starters for the Golden Eagles.
The loss of Anderson leaves true freshman Tai Strickland as the backup to Trice. UW also could shift sophomore Brad Davison, who started most of last season at point guard after Trice went down with a foot injury, to that spot.