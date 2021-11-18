 Skip to main content
Badgers guard Johnny Davis returns to practice after missing Providence game
Badgers guard Johnny Davis returns to practice after missing Providence game

University of Wisconsin men's basketball players Tyler Wahl, Brad Davison and Jonathan Davis speak to the media at Big Ten media days Oct. 8 in Indianapolis.

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team sophomore guard Johnny Davis is back to practice after sitting out Monday’s game against Providence. 

A source told the State Journal he bruised his heel during Friday’s victory over UW-Green Bay. UW confirmed he had a lower-body injury and was day-to-day. 

Thursday’s practice was the first practice for the team after the loss to Providence, and Davis participated in its entirety. Davis is expected to play in next week’s Maui Invitational and likely will return to the starting lineup. 

Davis averaged 15.0 points and 5.3 rebounds over the first two games. He’s the team’s second leading scorer after Brad Davison scored 25 points against Providence.

Junior guard Jahcobi Neath, who hasn’t played since the season opener Nov. 9, still is out with a lower-body injury and is on a day-to-day basis. 

The Badgers are set to play Texas A&M at 1 p.m. Monday.

