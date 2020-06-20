Badgers guard D'Mitrik Trice hopes he's improved consistency during unique offseason

D’Mitrik Trice had just returned from a workout earlier this week when he was asked to do some more heavy lifting.
No problem. The fifth-year senior point guard for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team was happy to, ahem, assist.
“Just helping my parents move some furniture around right now,” Trice said during a break for a phone interview. “Just making some space for some new furniture we’ve got coming in.”
There’s been plenty of family time for Trice during what has been a unique offseason. That’s been one positive of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Trice is eager to return to Madison, get reacquainted with this teammates and begin preparations for his final season. He’s anticipating that process starting in the next few weeks.
Slowly but surely, Trice says he’s gotten back into his offseason routine. Over the past couple weeks, he’s been able to get out of the house to work out in an actual weight room rather than perform the makeshift lifting exercises he was doing at home near Dayton, Ohio.
Trice also has ramped-up work with his basketball trainer and has been working hard in sessions with his older brother Travis Trice II. Those competitive sessions have been a staple of the Trice family offseasons.
Staying safe at home meant more time for video sessions. Trice’s father, Travis Sr., records most UW games and often sends video clips to D’Mitrik with constructive criticism and tips.
But there’s nothing like doing it in person, and there’s been plenty of review work during this offseason.
“We’re just critiquing little things that will help me improve,” D’Mitrik said. “My dad tells it how it is. I know it’s nothing personal, it’s something that will help me grow as a person and a leader.”
Fine finish
The abrupt end to the 2019-20 season has given Trice plenty of time to reflect.
The Badgers were 21-10 entering a postseason that got canceled. They’d won eight consecutive games to earn a share of the Big Ten Conference regular-season title with Maryland and Michigan State and were eager for more.
Then, just like that, the season was over.
There were a lot of reasons UW was able to turn its season around over the final month. Breaking it down in simple terms, nearly player in the rotation improved his play during that stretch.
Trice certainly was a big part of the team’s upward trajectory.
An easy line to draw when analyzing the 2019-20 season — for Trice individually and the Badgers as a whole — is Kobe King’s departure from the team in late January. King, a sophomore from La Crosse Central, was UW’s second-leading scorer when he left the program following a blowout loss at Purdue on Jan. 24.
The loss of King, who was set to transfer to Nebraska but has changed his mind, left a big hole in the lineup just as UW was reaching the midpoint of the Big Ten season.
Trice had produced his first career double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) the previous week against Nebraska. He’d posted a career-high 31 points against UW-Milwaukee in December and followed that up with a 28-point performance in a key win at Tennessee.
But Trice’s play improved when the Badgers needed more out of their point guard.
Over the first 20 games of the season, he had 68 assists and 35 turnovers and went 31 of 88 (35.2%) from 3-point range.
Over the final 11 games of the season following King’s departure, Trice had 63 assists and 18 turnovers and went 25 of 61 (41.0%) from beyond the arc.
“I think that just kind of clicked for me, that what I’d been doing it wasn’t working, so I had to switch my whole mindset, my approach to the game,” Trice said. “I knew that without having Kobe and our team was kind of in disarray, they were going to look for that next leader, that next guy that could do just a little bit of everything. So I just tried to contribute in the best way I could.
“I knew the coaches had changed their mindset, which helped me and the team play a little bit more free and less scared of being pulled out.”
Trice’s biggest offseason mission: Find ways to become more steady.
“Being more consistent, I think that’s the big key for this upcoming year,” said Trice, who averaged 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists as a junior. “I think if I can do that it’ll be hard to stop me.”
Last hurrah
Trice is one of four returning starters for the Badgers. They return seven members of the eight-man rotation that ended the season, with wing Brevin Pritzl the only loss.
The way UW ended the season combined with the experience coming back will lead to lofty expectations.
“We already know that rankings don’t matter, they don’t mean much, but it always looks good,” Trice said. “We’re going to continue to play with that fire and energy.”
One of the things Trice is looking forward to is the blend of returning players and a new crop of Badgers. UW’s 2020 recruiting class includes six players, including one in particular Trice is eager to mentor: Lorne Bowman, a point guard from the Detroit area.
“I know that he’s a hard worker and he’s someone who’s going to stay in the gym,” Trice said. “I don’t really have to worry about that part of his game.
“I think he’s somebody who will listen well and compete. He’s a really good player, so I’m excited to teach him everything I know about how to succeed in this program.”
Trice turned 24 in May. The same month, he earned his undergraduate degree from UW.
Even though he’s entering his fifth season in the program, Trice says his time has gone quickly.
“It’s been one heck of a ride,” he said. “There have definitely been some highs and some lows. I think every college career is like that. You’re going to have moments where you’re on top of the world and moments where you feel like you can’t get out of the ditch.
“It’s definitely been an experience and I’ve enjoyed every moment of it. I’m super excited to finish this year strong.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!