You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Badgers guard Brad Davison suspended for Saturday's game against Michigan State
0 comments
breaking topical top story

Badgers guard Brad Davison suspended for Saturday's game against Michigan State

{{featured_button_text}}
Brad Davison - Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Wisconsin guard Brad Davison was suspended for one game for a flagrant foul he committed Monday in the Badgers' loss to the Hawkeyes in Iowa City, Iowa. 

 CHARLIE NEIBERGALL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Junior guard Brad Davison has been suspended for one game by the Big Ten Conference for his flagrant foul late in a loss at Iowa on Monday night, a punishment that will leave the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team severely shorthanded this weekend against No. 14 Michigan State.

Davison was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul with 35.5 seconds remaining in the Badgers’ 68-62 loss at Iowa after he made contact with Iowa’s Connor McCaffery while chasing Joe Wieskamp around a screen. One replay appeared to show Davison wrapping his left arm around McCaffery’s thigh; another made it appear as if Davison made contact with McCaffery’s groin.

The Big Ten deemed the infraction severe enough to suspend Davison and issued a public reprimand on Wednesday evening. Combined with the news earlier in the day that sophomore wing Kobe King is leaving the program, the Badgers (12-9, 5-5 Big Ten) will be down to seven scholarship players when they host the Spartans on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

“We expect all of our student-athletes to compete and play hard; however, they must always do so in a civil manner that is consistent with the rules of the game and in the spirit of good sportsmanship,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “We will not tolerate behavior that compromises the health and safety of our student-athletes or crosses the line of aggressive, competitive play, especially when a pattern of similar behavior has been previously established.”

Though Warren didn’t elaborate, one likely example of the pattern he’s referring to is an incident late in UW’s loss at Marquette during the 2018-19 season. While pursuing Golden Eagles star Markus Howard around a screen, Davison reached out with his left and made contact with Joey Hauser’s groin area.

Officials whistled Davison for a foul immediately and upgraded it to a Flagrant 1 after watching the replay.

Later that season, the Minnesota athletic department asked the Big Ten office for clarification on whether Davison should have been punished for a play early in the Badgers’ road win against the Golden Gophers.

After missing a layup, Davison’s left foot ended up underneath Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy as he was coming down with a rebound. There was no foul called on the play, and the Big Ten apparently didn’t consider Davison’s actions worthy of punishment.

Later that week, after getting whistled for a Flagrant 1 hook-and-hold all during the second half of a loss at Michigan, Davison was asked following the game about how being involved in controversial situations have made him a lightning rod with opposing fan bases.

“Of course, I’d like everyone to like me,” he said. “But at the same time I’m not going to let those opinions ever affect the way that I play, the way that I live my life and the person that I am because you’re giving them way too much power if you do that.”

The latest incident came at a critical moment. Wieskamp came around the screen set by McCaffery, took a pass and finished at the rim and scored to give the Hawkeyes a three-point lead. UW called a timeout to set up a potential game-tying 3-pointer, but Iowa retained possession after officials determined that Davison’s actions were worthy of a Flagrant 1 foul.

The announcement of Davison’s suspension cited the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy, which states in part that “the Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.”

Davison’s suspension and King’s departure leaves the Badgers with two scholarship players in the backcourt: junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice and fifth-year senior Brevin Pritzl.

UW has lost eight consecutive games to Michigan State since beating the Spartans 77-76 in Greg Gard’s seventh game after taking over for Bo Ryan midway through the 2015-16 season.

Fans on Twitter quick to critique Badgers' collapse against Iowa

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics