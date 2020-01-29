Badgers guard Brad Davison suspended for Saturday's game against Michigan State

Later that week, after getting whistled for a Flagrant 1 hook-and-hold all during the second half of a loss at Michigan, Davison was asked following the game about how being involved in controversial situations have made him a lightning rod with opposing fan bases.

“Of course, I’d like everyone to like me,” he said. “But at the same time I’m not going to let those opinions ever affect the way that I play, the way that I live my life and the person that I am because you’re giving them way too much power if you do that.”

The latest incident came at a critical moment. Wieskamp came around the screen set by McCaffery, took a pass and finished at the rim and scored to give the Hawkeyes a three-point lead. UW called a timeout to set up a potential game-tying 3-pointer, but Iowa retained possession after officials determined that Davison’s actions were worthy of a Flagrant 1 foul.

The announcement of Davison’s suspension cited the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy, which states in part that “the Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.”