Tai Strickland’s stay with the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team was a short one.
Strickland, a point guard who appeared in 16 games as a true freshman, is leaving the program after one season. The Florida native announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he was transferring.
“Thank you to my teammates, my brothers, for everything y’all have done for me,” Strickland wrote. “I’ll always root for your success. I also want to thank Coach (Greg) Gard and staff for giving me this opportunity, but at this time I have decided to transfer from Wisconsin and continue my career elsewhere.”
Strickland politely declined further comment when reached on his cell phone by the State Journal.
The UW coaching staff was excited when they added Strickland, who chose the Badgers over finalists Minnesota and Rutgers, as the final member of a three-man 2018 recruiting class last spring. The other two members of that class, Taylor Currie and Joe Hedstrom, both redshirted.
UW assistant coach Howard Moore raved about how the son of former De Paul and NBA standout Rod Strickland was a two-way player who could help the program with his defensive intensity and ability to create on the other end of the court.
“He’s a true point guard, so offensively, he’s really good with the ball,” Moore said after Strickland signed his letter of intent in April. “He rarely takes the ball where it doesn’t belong on the court, where it gets him in trouble, sees the floor, has good vision, knows how to get to the paint and has good idea of what to do when he gets there.”
Strickland appeared to be in line for a spot in the rotation once backup point guard Trevor Anderson was lost to a season-ending knee injury in late November.
But Strickland ended up playing only 50 minutes, and 17 of those came in a non-conference game against Savannah State in mid-December. He appeared in only nine games, for a total of 11 minutes, against Big Ten Conference opponents.
Strickland is the fourth player in the last two years to leave UW with eligibility remaining. Jordan Hill left as a graduate transfer following the 2016-17 season, Andy Van Vliet transferred to William & Mary after the 2017-18 season and Alex Illikainen left the program early in the 2018-19 season.