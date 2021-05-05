Badgers freshman Jonathan Davis earns tryout with US U19 National Team

Jonathan Davis, fresh off a strong freshman season with the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, has been invited to try out for the U.S. National Team that will compete at the FIBA U19 World Cup this summer in Latvia.

Davis, a former La Crosse Central standout, averaged 7.0 points and 4.1 rebounds while appearing in all 31 games for the Badgers in 2020-21. He didn’t start any games but was fifth on the team in minutes, at 24.4 per game, and shot 38.9% from 3-point range and 72.7% from the free throw line. He led UW with 34 steals.

Trials to select the 12-member U.S. team will be held June 20-22. The team will begin play against Turkey on July 3, with games against Mali (July 4) and Australia (July 6) to follow in round-robin Group D play.

The U.S. is the defending gold medalist in the event, which features 16 nations.

Group A is comprised of Canada, Japan, Lithuania and Senegal; Group B features Iran, Latvia, Puerto Rico and Serbia; and Group C includes Argentina, France, Spain and South Korea.