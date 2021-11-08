Badgers forward Tyler Wahl keeps checking off items on his childhood goals list. He has one more to go

“I feel like I’m a guy that’s easily approachable,” Wahl said. “I felt like throughout the fall, and throughout the summer, a lot of guys came up to me and asked me questions, not only about basketball, but about school, about life, like anything. I’m just a guy that they can ask questions to, and I’m there for them.”

Wahl leaned on upperclassmen such as Brevin Pritzl, D’Mitrik Trice and Aleem Ford as a freshman. There were six seniors on the team last season.

He’s one of only three returning rotational players this season and admits he has had some challenges in stepping up to fill a leadership role.

“I’m a quiet guy,” Wahl said. “I’ve kind of had to find my voice and speak up for things that I believe in.”

He said he’s now the person who rallies the locker room or speaks up for players who aren’t quite comfortable with it yet — even going to get the team credit card so the Badgers can go out for a meal or some other bonding event.

The oldest member of the team, Brad Davison, has said Wahl has stepped into a “dad” role on the team. According to Davison, Wahl is a “new dad” who’s figuring out his way through things, but is still the person other players look to for comfort.