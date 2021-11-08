Badgers forward Tyler Wahl keeps checking off items on his childhood goals list. He has one more to go

When Tyler Wahl was 11 years old, his mother made him sit down and list 10 goals he had for his life.
Kaye Wahl works in sales and always has been goal-oriented. She wanted the same mentality for her son.
On a typed out Word document in size 16 font, Tyler listed his goals in alternating colors. One line in red lettering with black highlights. The next in black lettering with red highlights — Wisconsin colors, except “you can’t highlight in white,” his mom said.
He started with getting good grades and moved onto his athletic aspirations: Play basketball, make a select team, play high school sports, get a scholarship, play basketball — again — and go to UW. He added to get good grades again, make a March Madness appearance and, finally, play in the NBA.
Wahl is now 20 and a guard on the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team. He’s gone to March Madness once and likely would’ve gone in 2020 had the COVID-19 pandemic not canceled it. The only thing left to check off is the NBA.
It’s the beginning of his junior season and a lot has changed from a year ago. Seven players left the roster, eight new ones joined, there are fewer COVID-19-related restrictions and he’s expected to be one of the leaders on the team — on and off the floor.
Wahl was the only freshman on the team in 2019-20, so he’s put a lot of thought into how he wants to help guide such a young group.
His ideas about what makes a good leader were gifted to him by his family — mother, father, three sisters and his grandfather. It’s the characteristics that he learned from them that drives everything he does at UW.
Family impact
Wahl is the youngest of four. He has three older sisters and his parents, Tim and Kaye, handed him a basketball as soon as he could walk.
“He was just the center of attention all of the time with all these girls,” Kaye Wahl said. “He’s very gentle. He’s just a very light-hearted spirit. He was easy to raise because he basically had four moms.”
Lexi, Nikki and Lindsay taught Wahl how to be open-minded with others. He said they are one of his biggest influences because they taught him how important it is to not fight and cherish the moments you have together.
Tyler’s grandfather, John Wahl, is another person he tries to emulate in his daily life. John Wahl taught Tyler Wahl the kind of leader he wants to be — one who cares for others.
John Wahl is the kind of person who some mornings walks the local golf course and picks up stray golf balls. He’ll then donate the balls to programs for special needs individuals. He drives around and delivers groceries to people who can’t get up and go shopping themselves.
"My dad’s kind of a soft-spoken leader," Tim Wahl said. “And I think Tyler gets some of those traits from him, loyalty and passion for helping others for sure.”
Becoming a 'brother'
Wahl uses the term "family" interchangeably for his relatives and his teammates. Instead of sisters, he now has brothers.
While he’s the youngest at home, he’s now one of the oldest at UW, so he likes to be an older brother to the younger players.
Sophomore Carter Gilmore is one of Wahl’s best friends. He often stayed with Wahl and slept on his couch instead of in his residence hall room last year, and Wahl sleeps on Gilmore’s couch now that Gilmore has an apartment.
Wahl isn’t the type of “brother” to fight or raise his voice, but he can be a little harsher with the players he’s closer to because of their bond.
It’s different with the five freshmen on the team.
Matthew Mors and Wahl play similar positions, and Wahl said he just tries to be available to him. He doesn’t want to be intimidating but wants to be the calm and compassionate presence his sisters have taught him to be.
Mors said Wahl was one of the first people on the team to reach out to him once he got on campus and has been a friendly face when things are tough.
“I feel like I’m a guy that’s easily approachable,” Wahl said. “I felt like throughout the fall, and throughout the summer, a lot of guys came up to me and asked me questions, not only about basketball, but about school, about life, like anything. I’m just a guy that they can ask questions to, and I’m there for them.”
Wahl leaned on upperclassmen such as Brevin Pritzl, D’Mitrik Trice and Aleem Ford as a freshman. There were six seniors on the team last season.
He’s one of only three returning rotational players this season and admits he has had some challenges in stepping up to fill a leadership role.
“I’m a quiet guy,” Wahl said. “I’ve kind of had to find my voice and speak up for things that I believe in.”
He said he’s now the person who rallies the locker room or speaks up for players who aren’t quite comfortable with it yet — even going to get the team credit card so the Badgers can go out for a meal or some other bonding event.
The oldest member of the team, Brad Davison, has said Wahl has stepped into a “dad” role on the team. According to Davison, Wahl is a “new dad” who’s figuring out his way through things, but is still the person other players look to for comfort.
It’s a jump from his freshman year, when he was called “son” by Pritzl, who Wahl looked up to. He even called Pritzl his “dad” on the team.
“At first it was a joke when he got to the team about him being my son,” Pritzil said. “Tyler has such a genuine character about him that just made it easy for him to blend right in. I wanted to make sure that I was there to help him get through the highs and the lows of your first season.”
Learning the game
Wahl always has wanted to go to UW. His father played professional basketball and his sister Lindsay played collegiately at UW-La Crosse. The family traveled to her home games and the men’s team often played the same night.
Wahl fell in love with basketball in the state during those trips. He said he’s always wanted to play at the highest level, and in Wisconsin that meant playing for the Badgers.
His dad taught him how to play basketball and was his coach until eighth grade. Tyler Wahl called himself the “typical coach’s kid” and said he learned the importance of valuing the ball while playing point guard for most of career.
He focused on giving his teammates opportunities and wanted to get everyone involved in the game to help them build confidence and help the team win games.
The 6-foot-9 Wahl plays forward, but he hasn’t stopped his ball-sharing ways. His dad said he wants him to be a bit more selfish this season and shoot the ball, in addition to everything else.
“I might’ve emphasized [selflessness] too much,” Tim Wahl said. “We have this kind of chat every once in a while like ‘Dad, you told me to do it this way.’ Now he has tried to do it a little differently.”
Wahl has played in all 62 games he’s been eligible. He averaged 5.2 points and 4.3 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per game as a sophomore.
Badgers coach Greg Gard said he’s hoping to see Wahl’s on-court production improve along with his leadership this year.
The Badgers won the Big Ten in 2020, his freshman year. They played in March Madness when Wahl was a sophomore. He’s in the gym every morning shooting at 9 a.m.. He’s getting extra workouts in.
“I’m really competitive,” Wahl said “That’s what my motivation is. I just am really competitive and I really want to win and do whatever it takes to win.”
He’s also just trying to make a name for himself and leave a legacy.
“I just want to be looked at as a guy who came in every day and tried to do the best I could to make his team better,” Wahl said. “I was just a big team guy. And I did as much as I could on and off the court to better the team.”
