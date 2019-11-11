Nate Reuvers has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week for the first time in his career.
Reuvers, a junior forward for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and 6.5 blocks in two games last week.
He matched a career high with 22 points to go along with six rebounds and four blocks in a 65-63 overtime loss to then-No. 20 Saint Mary’s last Tuesday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Three days later, Reuvers had 14 points, a career-high 14 rebounds and nine blocks in a 65-52 win over Eastern Illinois at the Kohl Center. The nine blocks matched a single-game program record he already shared with Brad Sellers.
UW (1-1) returns to action Wednesday night with a game against visiting McNeese State, which is 0-2 heading into its game against Southern on Monday night. The Badgers end the week with a game against Marquette (1-0) on Sunday at the Kohl Center.