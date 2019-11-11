Nate Reuvers - UW vs. Eastern Illinois

Wisconsin forward Nate Reuvers had 14 points, a career-high 14 rebounds and nine blocks in the Badgers' 65-52 win over Eastern Illinois on Friday night at the Kohl Center.

Nate Reuvers has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week for the first time in his career.

Reuvers, a junior forward for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and 6.5 blocks in two games last week.

He matched a career high with 22 points to go along with six rebounds and four blocks in a 65-63 overtime loss to then-No. 20 Saint Mary’s last Tuesday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Three days later, Reuvers had 14 points, a career-high 14 rebounds and nine blocks in a 65-52 win over Eastern Illinois at the Kohl Center. The nine blocks matched a single-game program record he already shared with Brad Sellers.

UW (1-1) returns to action Wednesday night with a game against visiting McNeese State, which is 0-2 heading into its game against Southern on Monday night. The Badgers end the week with a game against Marquette (1-0) on Sunday at the Kohl Center.

