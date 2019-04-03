University of Wisconsin senior Ethan Happ has achieved another milestone in his memorable career.
He earned a second-team All-American award from The Associated Press on Tuesday. The NCAA considers him a consensus All-American since he made the Sporting News, NABC, AP and USBWA teams.
Happ, who also was an AP third-team All-American in 2017, is the first two-time AP All-American in school history in men’s basketball.
He also becomes the 23rd player in school history to earn first or second-team All-America status and the first since Frank Kaminsky was a consensus first-team selection in 2015.
Averaging 17.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, Happ was the nation’s only player to average at least 16.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg and 4.0 apg this season.
Marquette junior and Big East Conference Player of the Year Markus Howard also was named to the AP second team. He averaged 24.8 points per game.
Duke freshman Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett were joined on the first team by Tennessee junior Grant Williams, Michigan State junior Cassius Winston and Murray State sophomore Ja Morant.
Meanwhile, UConn senior Napheesa Collier, Iowa senior and Port Wing native Megan Gustafson, Oregon junior Sabrina Ionescu, Louisville senior Asia Durr and Mississippi State senior Teaira McCowan were named to the women’s first team. Notre Dame senior and Milwaukee native Arike Ogunbowale made the second team.