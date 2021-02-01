Badgers drop to No. 19 in AP Top 25 men's basketball poll



Watch now: Wisconsin Badgers break down loss to Penn State Nittany Lions University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard, sophomore Tyler Wahl and senior Nate Reuvers speak to the media after the 14th-ranked Badgers fell to the unranked Penn State Nittany Lions 81-71 in a Big Ten showdown Saturday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team keeps sliding down in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Badgers dropped five spots to No. 19 on Monday, the fifth consecutive week they’ve fallen in the rankings.

UW split two road games last week, winning 61-55 at Maryland on Wednesday night before dropping an 81-71 decision at Penn State on Saturday afternoon. It was the Nittany Lions’ first win over the Badgers in nearly a decade, ending a 13-game losing streak in the series.

The teams will meet again Tuesday night at the Kohl Center. UW (13-5, 7-4) will close the week with a game at No. 12 Illinois (11-5, 7-3).

Six Big Ten teams are ranked this week: No. 4 Michigan, No. 7 Ohio State, No. 8 Iowa, Illinois, UW and No. 24 Purdue.

