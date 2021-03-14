Badgers draw North Carolina Tar Heels in first round of NCAA men's basketball tournament

University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard and seniors D'Mitrik Trice and Micah Potter speak to the media after the Badgers fell to the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes 62-57 in a Big Ten tournament quarterfinal Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will open the NCAA tournament as a No. 9 seed in the South region.

The Badgers (17-12) will play North Carolina (18-10), a No. 8 seed, on Friday. Tipoff time and location have yet to be announced.

The winner of the UW-North Carolina game likely will meet top-seeded Baylor, which opens against Hartford.

North Carolina has three players averaging in double figures: sophomore center Armando Bacot (12.2), freshman guard Caleb Love (10.5) and senior forward Garrison Brooks (10.2).

Bacot leads the Tar Heels with 8.0 rebounds per game, while Love leads the team with 3.6 assists per game.

North Carolina finished in a tie for fifth in the ACC regular-season standings with a 10-6 record. The Tar Heels advanced to the semifinals of the ACC tournament before falling to Florida State.

The Tar Heels have three common opponents:

Both teams lost to Marquette. North Carolina lost to Iowa in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game, while the Hawkeyes beat the Badgers three times.

Both North Carolina and UW routed Louisville.