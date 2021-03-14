 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers draw North Carolina Tar Heels in first round of NCAA men's basketball tournament
0 comments
breaking topical top story
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL | NCAA TOURNAMENT

Badgers draw North Carolina Tar Heels in first round of NCAA men's basketball tournament

{{featured_button_text}}

University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard and seniors D'Mitrik Trice and Micah Potter speak to the media after the Badgers fell to the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes 62-57 in a Big Ten tournament quarterfinal Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will open the NCAA tournament as a No. 9 seed in the South region.

The Badgers (17-12) will play North Carolina (18-10), a No. 8 seed, on Friday. Tipoff time and location have yet to be announced.

The winner of the UW-North Carolina game likely will meet top-seeded Baylor, which opens against Hartford.

North Carolina has three players averaging in double figures: sophomore center Armando Bacot (12.2), freshman guard Caleb Love (10.5) and senior forward Garrison Brooks (10.2).

Bacot leads the Tar Heels with 8.0 rebounds per game, while Love leads the team with 3.6 assists per game.

North Carolina finished in a tie for fifth in the ACC regular-season standings with a 10-6 record. The Tar Heels advanced to the semifinals of the ACC tournament before falling to Florida State.

The Tar Heels have three common opponents:

Both teams lost to Marquette. North Carolina lost to Iowa in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game, while the Hawkeyes beat the Badgers three times.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Both North Carolina and UW routed Louisville.

North Carolina finished No. 32 in the NET rankings, six spots lower than UW. The Tar Heels went 3-9 in Quad 1 games and 8-0 in Quad 2 games.

North Carolina is No. 28 in KenPom and No. 20 in the Sagarin ratings. UW is No. 10 and No. 13 in those metrics.

The Tar Heels are No. 34 in the Kevin Pauga Index, while UW was No. 62.

If the Badgers advance, it’s likely Baylor will be there waiting for them.

The Bears (22-2) won their first 18 games of the season but have gone 4-2 since a long COVID-19 pause. They fell to Oklahoma State in the semifinals of the Big 12 conference tournament on Friday.

This story will be updated.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics