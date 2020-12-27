Badgers' D'Mitrik Trice had a cheering section in East Lansing — and a fan in Michigan State coach Tom Izzo

There was plenty of eye contact being made between Trice and his family and loads of encouragement sent his way during the game.

“It just wasn’t the same at the Kohl Center since we had to be in the suites and pretty much had to have the doors shut or just cracked. He couldn’t see us,” said Travis Trice Sr., who played at Purdue and Butler and now coaches. “I think that’s the big difference for a lot of these young men who want to see their mom smiling, their dad giving them a head nod.

“Giving a chance to give some head-nods and some encouragement was huge and being able to lift him up throughout the day was big for all of us.”

Bouncing back

Trice might have been pressing early in the game Friday when he committed two turnovers and was benched with only 130 seconds elapsed.

He didn’t have any turnovers the rest of the way, and UW followed its leader in that regard: After turning the ball over five times in their first nine possessions, the Badgers had two turnovers over their final 59 possessions of the game.

“I was just really proud of the way that he responded mentally,” Travis Sr. said.