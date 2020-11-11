Badgers coach Greg Gard says freshman Lorne Bowman has withdrawn from UW classes

Lorne Bowman, a freshman point guard on the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, has withdrawn from school.
Badgers coach Greg Gard confirmed the move Wednesday during a Zoom interview session. Bowman had taken an indefinite leave from the program on last month to return home to Detroit and “tend to a personal family matter,” according to a statement put out at the time.
“The situation he’s dealing with at home with his family has evolved to be more than what he, and I think all of us, had initially thought,” Gard said. “So he decided through consultation with a lot of people to withdraw at this point from school. So he’s no longer a student, but he is obviously a part of our program from a communication standpoint.”
Bowman’s father, Lorne Bowman Sr., told the State Journal on Oct. 9 that “it’s a personal family matter we’re dealing with. Jr. will be back in time.” Two subsequent messages left for the elder Bowman, including one Wednesday, haven’t been returned.
Bowman was named the MLive Metro Detroit Player of the Year and was a finalist for Michigan Mr. Basketball last season after averaging 25.2 points, 6.2 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game as a senior at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s High School.
He was the first player to commit in what turned out to be a big – and highly regarded – 2020 recruiting class for the Badgers. After Bowman orally committed in November 2018, La Crosse Central siblings Johnny and Jordan Davis followed in June 2019 and UW completed the class with three frontcourt players: a pair of scholarship players from Minnesota – Steven Crowl and Ben Carlson – and walk-on Carter Gilmore from Hartland Arrowhead.
“We definitely support (Bowman’s) decision and have kind of helped along the way with continuing to find the best path with him and his family as they deal with their situation at home,” Gard said.
