Badgers coach Greg Gard critical of Big Ten's decision to suspend Brad Davison

No one in the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program disputes that Brad Davison committed a foul late in Monday night’s loss at Iowa.

The Badgers also aren’t disputing that the foul was called a Flagrant 1 and effectively ended their chances of coming back against the Hawkeyes.

But UW coach Greg Gard strongly disagreed with the Big Ten Conference’s decision to suspend Davison, a junior, for Saturday’s game against No. 14 Michigan State at the Kohl Center.

“I don’t agree with it. Was it a foul Monday night at Iowa? Yes. The rule was adjudicated appropriately, it was assessed a Flagrant 1. I feel at that point in time it should’ve ended and dropped. Obviously, it didn’t,” Gard said at a Thursday news conference.

