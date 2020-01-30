You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Badgers coach Greg Gard critical of Big Ten's decision to suspend Brad Davison
0 comments
topical alert top story

Badgers coach Greg Gard critical of Big Ten's decision to suspend Brad Davison

{{featured_button_text}}
Brad Davison photo

Junior guard Brad Davison was suspended by the Big Ten for Saturday's game vs. Michigan State after Davison was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul in Monday night's loss at Iowa. 

 ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Brad Davison mug

Davison

No one in the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program disputes that Brad Davison committed a foul late in Monday night’s loss at Iowa.

The Badgers also aren’t disputing that the foul was called a Flagrant 1 and effectively ended their chances of coming back against the Hawkeyes.

But UW coach Greg Gard strongly disagreed with the Big Ten Conference’s decision to suspend Davison, a junior, for Saturday’s game against No. 14 Michigan State at the Kohl Center.

“I don’t agree with it. Was it a foul Monday night at Iowa? Yes. The rule was adjudicated appropriately, it was assessed a Flagrant 1. I feel at that point in time it should’ve ended and dropped. Obviously, it didn’t,” Gard said at a Thursday news conference.

“My problem with this is where are we going with the Flagrant 1s now? Are they all subject to review and suspension? We’ve really painted with a very broad brush opened Pandora’s box in terms of where this can go. It’s a very dangerous slope if we’re trying to legislate intent. Anytime there’s a legislature process that tries to dictate intent, it really bothers me when that crosses the line into an intention of malice or what he was trying to do.”

Davison was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul with 35.5 seconds remaining in a 68-62 loss after he made contact with Iowa’s Connor McCaffery while chasing Joe Wieskamp around a screen. One replay appeared to show Davison wrapping his left arm around McCaffery’s thigh; another made it appear as if Davison made contact with McCaffery’s groin.

This story will be updated.

Fans react on Twitter after the Badgers' collapse against Iowa

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics