Badgers' Brevin Pritzl getting the message to take more shots

Among the topics of conversation between University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard and fifth-year senior Brevin Pritzl during the offseason was the former encouraging the latter to shoot more.

“Coach Gard has been on me,” Pritzl said. “He says it’s my last year and for us to be successful I’m going to be needing to be put the ball in the basket.”

When Pritzl has needed reminders at times this season, Gard has been there to offer them.

“We need Brevin to be aggressive,” Gard said after Pritzl made four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 17 points in a 68-48 win at Tennessee on Dec. 29. “I’ve always told him, ‘I’ll tell you when to stop shooting,’ and I haven’t said ‘stop.’ ”

If the Tennessee game and the two victories that followed it are any indication, Pritzl appears to have gotten the message. He’s attempted 18 shots from 3-point range over those three games, making nine of them, and is a big reason the Badgers (9-5, 2-1 Big Ten) will carry a four-game winning streak into a game against Illinois (10-5, 2-2) on Wednesday night at the Kohl Center.