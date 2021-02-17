Badgers big men seek redemption in massive challenge from Iowa's Luka Garza

UW found that out last season when Garza finished with 21 points and 18 rebounds to lead Iowa to a 68-62 win in the only meeting between the teams.

The Badgers held Garza to 6-for-17 shooting from the field, but he attempted 13 free throws and drew 12 of the 28 fouls called on UW.

“Just being physical with him from the start,” Potter said about the key to containing Garza, who is listed at 6-11, 265 pounds. “That’s obviously his game. He likes to be physical. But you’ve just got to match it. Because if you don’t match it, he’ll take advantage of it.

“You’ve just got to be physical from the start, understand that he’s going to be constantly looking for duck-ins and when he gets it inside, he’s going to pivot, he’s going to pump fake, he’s going to use his body, he’s going to try to bully you.

“That’s just the biggest thing — match his physicality, match his intensity and then when it comes to offensive rebounding, you’ve got to get a body but you’ve got to do a lot more than just box out.”

Reuvers and Potter learned that lesson the hard way in the loss to Michigan. Neither player had a rebound in a combined 40 minutes of action, but they did a solid job keeping Dickinson off the glass for the opening 33-plus minutes of the game.