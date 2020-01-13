Badgers basketball team's deep bench warrants increased court time

“I wouldn’t say I go in with any preconceived notion. But usually halfway through the first half I have a pretty good idea of who’s going to be on the floor for the larger chunks.”

Trice played only 13 minutes at Penn State, 10 fewer than his previous season low. Anderson, who Gard referred to as a “bulldog,” did a better job of handling pressure that day and got the nod down the stretch against the Nittany Lions.

At Ohio State, Wahl played 25 minutes compared to 17 for Ford.

One thing Gard noticed in both games was how his starters handled the situations. He saw Ford encouraging Wahl and offering advice during timeouts at Ohio State; he noticed while watching video of the Penn State game that Trice was cheering on the bench anytime UW made a big play.

“They’re a connected group that wants their teammates to be successful, which helps their team be successful,” Gard said. “Fortunately, we don’t have any of that petty jealousy that can sometimes infiltrate teams. They just want to make sure their team is successful.