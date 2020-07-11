Badgers basketball team joins long list of teams pursuing Nicolet's James Graham

As for why it took UW so long to offer a scholarship, Graham said Gard addressed that issue. “They told me it was the fact they just hadn’t watched enough of me,” Graham said.

UW typically is conservative in the number of scholarship tenders it extends, preferring to watch a prospect in person multiple times before it pulls the trigger on an offer. But Gard and Co. have been forced to adjust due to the pandemic and the likelihood that the staff won’t be able to see games in person until the fall at the earliest.

It was noteworthy that the Badgers followed up offers to Graham and Ilver on Thursday with three more the following day: Jaden Schutt, a 6-5 shooting guard from Illinois in the 2022 class; Joe Hurlburt, a 6-10 center from North Dakota in the 2022 class; and Gus Yalden, a highly regarded 6-10 forward in the 2023 class who previously lived in Wisconsin but now calls North Carolina home.

Yalden, like Graham, plays for the Wisconsin Playground Club.

“Coach (Gard) is really old school, that way. They aren’t just rolling (offers) out there,” Davis said. “As Coach said, without anybody bothering him, it’s just him and his computer I think is the way he put it. He said, ‘This is the time we live in.’