Badgers basketball team joins long list of teams pursuing Nicolet's James Graham

James Graham has heard it over and over during a recruiting process that has exploded since May.
“All of these coaches have been like, ‘Where have you been? Why haven’t we heard of you?” said Graham, a standout at Nicolet High School in Glendale, a suburb of Milwaukee. “I don’t know the answer to that. That’s just kind of what happened.”
The result: Graham has become one of the hottest uncommitted prospects in the 2021 class, with the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program officially joining the chase on Thursday.
When Badgers coach Greg Gard extended a scholarship offer to Graham during a Zoom call, it gave the 6-foot-8 forward another in what has become a long list of options.
It’s all happened so quickly for Graham, who was enjoying a terrific junior campaign at Nicolet when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Graham averaged 20.3 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Knights, a heavy favorite to repeat as WIAA Division 2 state champions until the season was terminated in March.
Back in the winter, Graham had a plan: Finish up his junior season in style and spend the spring proving himself on the AAU circuit. At the time, he had scholarship offers from DePaul, Rutgers and UW-Milwaukee.
The April evaluation period was wiped out due to COVID, costing Graham and others the opportunity to showcase themselves in front of coaches. But it didn’t cause Graham’s stock to fall or even hold steady.
In fact, it went through the roof.
After UNC-Wilmington offered in late April, a dozen high-major programs floated tenders to Graham the following month. That list included Maryland, Florida State, Michigan State and Auburn.
Six more offers arrived in June, with Iowa, Oregon and Marquette among those to join the pursuit of Graham. Indiana offered on July 2, followed by UW a week later.
“Man,” Graham said before competing with the Wisconsin Playground Club at an AAU tournament this weekend near Chicago, “it’s been crazy.”
Marketing 101
An unusual spring with no games forced Graham to get creative in terms of promoting himself to potential suitors.
Not only did Graham send recruiters a highlight package, he also distributed video of workouts he did during the quarantine. Graham acknowledged areas where he needed work and showed coaches the drills he was doing to improve.
Ritchie Davis, the managing director of the Wisconsin Playground Club, said Graham’s personality sells itself.
“More than anything else, he’s really genuine and easy to talk to,” Davis said. “It’s a new dynamic for everybody. You’ve got options of people trying to decipher as to who is the best fit and who isn’t. I think in his own little way, he found ways to set himself apart.”
Plus, Davis said, the start of AAU play this summer hasn’t hurt. While coaches are still prevented from being there in person because the NCAA has extended its recruiting dead period through Aug. 31, they can still get their hands on highlights and game video.
What coaches have noticed in Graham is a versatile player who’s highly skilled on offense.
“When there’s a guard on me, that’s bully ball. I’m going right down to the block and I have an array of moves down there,” said Graham, who admitted he needs work on the defensive end of the court. “And if I have a big on me, I’m taking him right out to the (perimeter).”
Different strategy
UW has three players committed in its 2021 class: forward Matthew Mors from South Dakota; big man Chris Hodges from Illinois; and point guard Chucky Hepburn from Nebraska.
The Badgers have the available scholarships to follow up their five-man 2020 group with another large class if they so choose. They’re still seeking a shooting guard and have made it clear this week they’re not necessarily done in the frontcourt, offering scholarships to a pair of 6-8 forwards on the same day: Graham and Markus Ilver, who’s from Estonia but played at a prep school in Virginia last season.
Graham, who has made it clear on Twitter that he thinks of himself as a small forward, believes he and Mors could play alongside each other. In an age where positions matter less and less, Gard likely feels the same way and doesn’t believe pairing either Graham or Ilver with Mors would lead to redundancy at one spot.
As for why it took UW so long to offer a scholarship, Graham said Gard addressed that issue. “They told me it was the fact they just hadn’t watched enough of me,” Graham said.
UW typically is conservative in the number of scholarship tenders it extends, preferring to watch a prospect in person multiple times before it pulls the trigger on an offer. But Gard and Co. have been forced to adjust due to the pandemic and the likelihood that the staff won’t be able to see games in person until the fall at the earliest.
It was noteworthy that the Badgers followed up offers to Graham and Ilver on Thursday with three more the following day: Jaden Schutt, a 6-5 shooting guard from Illinois in the 2022 class; Joe Hurlburt, a 6-10 center from North Dakota in the 2022 class; and Gus Yalden, a highly regarded 6-10 forward in the 2023 class who previously lived in Wisconsin but now calls North Carolina home.
Yalden, like Graham, plays for the Wisconsin Playground Club.
“Coach (Gard) is really old school, that way. They aren’t just rolling (offers) out there,” Davis said. “As Coach said, without anybody bothering him, it’s just him and his computer I think is the way he put it. He said, ‘This is the time we live in.’
“He put it to both (Graham and Yalden), ‘If I could be out and watch you in person, that would have been the preferred way. But we don’t have that option right now and we’re not going to have that option probably all summer.’ So you have to go with what the next best thing is and that’s not easy for coach Gard, but he understands that might be what his best option is right now.”
Graham says he’s in no hurry to pick a college. The top three things on his checklist when it comes to making a decision: a coaching staff with a proven record of developing players; a program with a winning culture; and a school with a strong academic reputation.
He said UW is appealing because of the environment at the Kohl Center and the fact he could stay in the state. “It’s right in my backyard, so it’s like home,” he said. “There’s that hometown hero vibe, something I would like.”
As for how he’s blown up during what has been an unusual recruiting cycle, Graham said it’s been wild but doesn’t seem all that surprised.
“These last few months have been crazy, of course,” he said. “But honestly, I feel like I’ve earned the right to all the offers I’ve gotten. I feel like it’s just a credit to my hard work.”
