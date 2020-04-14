Badgers basketball player Joe Hedstrom's father involved in serious accident

The father of University of Wisconsin men’s basketball player Joe Hedstrom was involved in a serious accident earlier this month and is in a trauma unit at a Minneapolis area hospital.
According to an online fundraiser set up on behalf of the family on gofundme.com, Peter Hedstrom lost control of his bicycle while riding with his wife, Sharon, on April 5 and “suffered a traumatic brain injury, cracked skull, broken collarbone, bruised lungs, three broken ribs and a fractured ear canal.”
Hedstrom spent five days in the ICU and is now on the trauma rehabilitation floor. According to his family, he doesn’t remember being involved in the accident “but we are encouraged by the progress he is making.”
Joe Hedstrom was a redshirt freshman center this past season. The 7-footer appeared in six games before undergoing season-ending knee surgery in December.
