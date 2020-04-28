Badgers basketball player Joe Hedstrom receives plenty of support during father's recovery from serious accident

More than three weeks after the accident, Joe is happy to report that his father has made significant progress. Peter was allowed to return home April 21 following a 16-day stay in the hospital that included five days in the intensive care unit.

Up until a week ago, Joe and his siblings hadn’t seen their father since the accident because of a no-visitor policy put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even Sharon, who rode in the ambulance with her husband, had to return home after that first day.

“It’s just good to be with him again,” Joe said Tuesday. “The progress that he’s made in the past three weeks has just been pretty unbelievable. It’s just kind of crazy to go from a few weeks ago, honestly not knowing which way it was going to go, to having him back now.”

Joe said it’s unclear when his father, who is the director of donor partnerships for a non-profit Christian organization in the Twin Cities, will be able to return to his job. Peter will undergo more tests in about a month, according to his son.

“He’s a lot more relaxed and just happy to be back with his family,” Joe said. “He tires pretty easily, which is common with brain injury, but we’ve been able to do stuff like go on walks with him and just be with him.”