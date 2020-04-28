Badgers basketball player Joe Hedstrom receives plenty of support during father's recovery from serious accident

A gorgeous spring day had finally arrived April 5, and Joe Hedstrom decided to spend it fishing with his brother Eric at one of their favorite spots along Lake Minnetonka in Minnesota.
Their parents, Peter and Sharon, had arrived on their bicycles that sunny Sunday and were there to witness Eric landing a whopper: a log that was about six feet long. Eric tossed it back in the water and caused a commotion in the process; Peter thought he was going to get hit and jumped out of the way, nearly knocking Joe into the water, but it was Sharon who got the worst of the splash caused by the log.
The four laughed it off, and Peter and Sharon went on their way to continue their ride. Later, Joe, a 7-foot center on the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, landed a northern pike, his first fish of 2020. “Just a cool moment,” he said.
The mood changed about an hour later, when Sharon called and said Peter had fallen while riding down a hill and had been transported to the hospital in an ambulance. Another 45 minutes passed before an update arrived, this one even more alarming to Joe and Eric: their father had suffered a brain injury and cracked skull in addition to a broken collarbone, bruised lungs, three broken ribs and a fractured ear canal.
“Honestly,” Joe said, “it’s just kind of a miracle that he’s even alive.”
More than three weeks after the accident, Joe is happy to report that his father has made significant progress. Peter was allowed to return home April 21 following a 16-day stay in the hospital that included five days in the intensive care unit.
Up until a week ago, Joe and his siblings hadn’t seen their father since the accident because of a no-visitor policy put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even Sharon, who rode in the ambulance with her husband, had to return home after that first day.
“It’s just good to be with him again,” Joe said Tuesday. “The progress that he’s made in the past three weeks has just been pretty unbelievable. It’s just kind of crazy to go from a few weeks ago, honestly not knowing which way it was going to go, to having him back now.”
Joe said it’s unclear when his father, who is the director of donor partnerships for a non-profit Christian organization in the Twin Cities, will be able to return to his job. Peter will undergo more tests in about a month, according to his son.
“He’s a lot more relaxed and just happy to be back with his family,” Joe said. “He tires pretty easily, which is common with brain injury, but we’ve been able to do stuff like go on walks with him and just be with him.”
Joe Hedstrom said his family and faith have helped him through this difficult time. Rather than dwell on what has been a traumatic few weeks, he instead finds himself counting his blessings.
Topping that list is Sharon, who witnessed her husband’s horrific accident but has been remarkably positive throughout the ordeal. “She’s been really strong,” Joe said. “She’s amazing.”
Joe, the youngest of five children, also has found comfort in being surrounded by his siblings. He considers his brother and three sisters to be among his best friends and said the way the siblings have rallied around their parents and each other has been “a really beautiful thing.”
Plus, Joe has been thankful for the support of so many outside his family. Teammate Brad Davison, along with Badgers director of basketball operations Marc VandeWettering and Alexandra Zeiss, a member of the UW women’s and diving team, quickly worked together to set up a GoFundMe page to help out the Hedstrom family.
As of Tuesday afternoon, it had raised about $17,500.
“It can be overwhelming, honestly, but in a good way,” Joe said. “That’s been really cool to see.”
Hoops and harmony
Hedstrom is also thankful two of his passions — basketball and music — have helped keep him occupied during this trying month.
The COVID-19 pandemic ended the Badgers’ season just as the postseason was about to begin, but Hedstrom’s redshirt freshman campaign had been over for months by that point.
Hedstrom’s left knee had been bothering him so much early in the season that he was told by UW medical staffers to avoid workouts outside of practice. Eventually, what was diagnosed as patellar tendonitis had morphed into the tendon deteriorating, Hedstrom said he was told.
He had surgery on Dec. 20 and was rehabbing with athletic trainer Henry Perez-Guerra until the UW campus was closed last month. Fortunately for Hedstrom, he’s been able to continue his rehab at Accelerated Sports Therapy and Fitness, which is located about five minutes from his home and was deemed an essential business.
The facility even has a small court, so Hedstrom has been able to do some shooting while making multiple trips each week for rehab.
“I started doing cardio last week, which felt amazing,” said Hedstrom, who appeared in six games for a total of 14 minutes this past season. “My heart is still working, but it’s working really hard.”
Meanwhile, Hedstrom has also been working hard on another project: producing a mix tape with UW teammate Courtland Cuevas that includes four rap songs, including one in memory of Kobe Bryant.
Hedstrom and Cuevas, a Madison native, send individual audio parts back and forth — a hook here, a verse there — and eventually blend the vocals together. It’s tentatively called the “Quarantine Chronicles.”
“It’s been fun,” Hedstrom said. “I’m excited for people to hear it, honestly. We’ve got some good stuff in there, some good messages.”
Not long after Peter’s accident, Hedstrom also put together a rap song titled “Pray for Him” that included vocals from Joe’s sister, Emily.
“My dad is a man of strong character,” Hedstrom said. “Through this all, you think of that and see that, so that’s been kind of a rock for us through this time and as well as everybody supporting us. Just a huge thank you for everybody that’s reached out because you do see that. The people who reach out, it does mean a lot. A little effort goes a long way.”
