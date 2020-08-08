Badgers basketball forward Micah Potter deftly executes intricate marriage proposal

Potter is keeping a close eye on what happens with the college football season. Beyond that, there’s not much he can do but get ready for a season he hopes takes place.

“Right now, we’re working as if there’s going to be a season,” said Potter, who earned his undergraduate degree in May. “We’ll just have to be prepared for the worst. It’s kind of a hope for the best, expect the worst situation. Because you’re hoping for the best, you’re working like there’s going to be a season. We’re going to be ready for the season.”

For Potter, that means doing what he can to improve his game and build off last season. The Badgers went 16-5 after he became eligible, with Potter averaging 10.1 points and a team-high 6.2 rebounds per game during that run.

The 6-foot-10 forward started only three games but nevertheless had a major impact, particularly for an offense that had struggled with consistency. Potter added a spark by shooting 45.1% from 3-point range and 86.0% from the free throw line, and his toughness helped UW in another area of need.

While he struggled initially on the defensive end, Potter got better with more reps. His presence helped reduce the workload of Nate Reuvers, who had spent the first 10 games of the season as the only true big in the Badgers’ lineup.