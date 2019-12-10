Badgers assistants Alando Tucker, Joe Krabbenhoft take teaching to next level as members of scout team

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Before providing a litany of reasons he likes having assistants Joe Krabbenhoft and Alando Tucker scrap with his players during practice, University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard listed two items in the other ledger.
“The only negative of it,” Gard said, “is how many bags of ice (they use) and time they spend in the training room before and after practice.”
It’s all worth it to Krabbenhoft and Tucker, who seem to thoroughly enjoy their time on the scout team that goes against UW’s rotation players in practice. Not only does it help fill a competitive void for two of the more cutthroat players in program history, Krabbenhoft and Tucker see it as a great, on-court teaching mechanism as they try to get the Badgers ready for the next game.
The two were at it again this week as UW (5-4, 1-0 Big Ten Conference) prepared for a game Wednesday night against Rutgers (6-3, 0-1) at the Rutgers Athletic Center.
Former players stopping by practice occasionally to help out on the scout team has been a common practice for years at UW. Now, Gard has two ex-Badgers who aren’t that far removed from the end of their playing careers on his staff. He even joked his other assistant, former Iowa point guard Dean Oliver, is getting back into shape and may be called into duty at some point.
“They want to win every possession on that scout team,” Gard said. “They’re not just out there to pass time and stuff a jersey. Those two guys go at it. They’re as competitive as they ever were.”
Krabbenhoft and Tucker tell players all the time their goal is to make practice as uncomfortable as possible so that there aren’t any surprises in games. They’re physical, intense and try to get under players’ skin when necessary.
UW junior forward Aleem Ford says he hates it at times but knows his coaches are only doing it for his own good.
“You’ve pretty much got to bring it every day,” Ford said. “We all know how they are. They bring it 24/7 and they’re not going to hold anything back when they get on the floor. And they’ll let you hear it, too.”
Senior guard Brevin Pritzl said after finishing with 15 points and 13 rebounds in 26 minutes during the 77-61 win over Marquette on Nov. 17 that he was inspired by something Krabbenhoft said in practice the previous day. Later, he clarified it was how intense and talkative Krabbenhoft was as a member of the scout team that lit a fire under Pritzl.
Junior forward Micah Potter sees it all the time as a teammate of Krabbenhoft and Tucker on the scout team. Starting next week, when he’s eligible to play after serving a longer-than-hoped sentence for transferring from Ohio State, Potter will know what his teammates in the rotation have to deal with while going against the UW assistants.
“Literally every day,” Potter said, “they’re trying to get guys to get angry, get mean and bring that dog out.”
The challenge for Tucker and Krabbenhoft has been drawing that passion out of the Badgers on a consistent basis. UW followed up the win over Marquette with three consecutive defeats and, while poor shooting was a big factor in those losses, the Badgers’ energy level wasn’t where it needed to be.
“The Marquette game was emotional, but every game has a bar set and that’s our standard, that’s our foundation,” Tucker said. “It’s hard when every game doesn’t have that price tag on it that Marquette does. I think that’s one of the things that’s our job, one of the things that I take on and charge myself with, is how do I get the guys energized? How do I push them?”
Krabbenhoft prepared the scouting report on Rutgers and, typically, that would mean he wouldn’t practice with the scout team. But that group was light on numbers this week and, besides, Krabbenhoft thought it was important to be on the court and try to give the Badgers a taste of what they’ll see on Wednesday.
The Scarlet Knights aren’t a particularly good shooting team, but they’re relentless on the offensive glass and physical on defense.
“Since coach (Steve) Pikiell has been there, we’ve raved about how tough they are,” Krabbenhoft said. “Their players understand that competing in the Big Ten is a night in and night out dogfight and they try to bring that fight to you, not just take it.”
Knowing that, the Badgers weren’t surprised when Krabbenhoft and Tucker were up to some of their old tricks in practice earlier this week.
“We do some crazy stuff every once in a while just to rile them up,” Krabbenhoft said. “This team needs it. They’re pretty nice, so we have to be mean.”
Preview: Badgers vs. Rutgers
UW VS. RUTGERS
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, New Jersey
TV: BTN
Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas.
BADGERS (5-4, 1-0)
Coach: Greg Gard, 85-51 in his fifth season at UW.
Player to watch: Sophomore wing Kobe King (above) scored 17 of his career-high 24 points in the first half of UW’s 84-64 victory over Indiana on Saturday. King went 10 of 15 from the field to finish in double figures for the sixth time in his eight games this season.
PROBABLE UW STARTERS
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|2
|Aleem Ford
|6-8
|Jr.
|10.4
|23
|Kobe King
|6-4
|So.
|12.1
|35
|Nate Reuvers (above)
|6-11
|Jr.
|15.4
|0
|D'Mitrik Trice
|6-0
|Jr.
|8.3
|34
|Brad Davison
|6-4
|Jr.
|10.0
KEY BADGERS RESERVES
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|1
|Brevin Pritzl (above)
|6-3
|Sr.
|7.4
|5
|Tyler Wahl
|6-7
|Fr.
|3.4
|12
|Trevor Anderson
|6-2
|Jr.
|0.9
YOU SHOULD KNOW
UW is 5-2 against Rutgers since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten in 2014. But the Badgers are 0-2 at the RAC in that span, including a 64-60 loss (above) two seasons ago. … UW had a season-low four turnovers against Indiana. It was only the third game this season the Badgers finished with more assists than turnovers. … Under Gard, UW is 59-11 when it shoots 35 percent or better from 3-point range and 26-40 when it falls below that figure.
SCARLET KNIGHTS (6-3, 0-1)
Coach: Steve Pikiell, 50-57 in in his fourth season at Rutgers.
Player to watch: Senior forward Akwasi Yeboah (right), a graduate transfer from Stony Brook, scored 17 points in Rutgers’ 77-65 loss at Michigan State on Sunday. Yeboah went 6 of 9 from the field and 3 of 3 from the line.
PROBABLE RUTGERS STARTERS
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|22
|Caleb McConnell
|6-7
|So.
|7.3
|24
|Ron Harper Jr. (above)
|6-6
|So.
|12.8
|15
|Myles Johnson
|6-11
|So.
|8.2
|0
|Geo Baker
|6-4
|Jr.
|12.0
|23
|Montez Mathis
|6-4
|So.
|8.2
KEY SCARLET KNIGHTS RESERVES
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|1
|Akwasi Yeboah
|6-6
|Sr.
|9.9
|42
|Jacob Young (above)
|6-2
|Jr.
|7.3
|13
|Shaq Carter
|6-9
|Sr.
|3.3
|4
|Paul Mulcahy
|6-6
|Fr.
|2.6
|11
|Mamadou Doucoure
|6-9
|So.
|1.1
YOU SHOULD KNOW
Rutgers ranks last in the Big Ten and 304th nationally in 3-point shooting at 28.3 percent. The Scarlet Knights were 312th nationally in that category last season at 31.2 percent. … Geo Baker (above) is shooting 84.6 percent from the free throw line and leads Rutgers with 4.3 assists per game. … Myles Johnson leads the Scarlet Knights with 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. … Led by Akwasi Yeboah, Rutgers’ bench outscored its starters 37-28 at Michigan State.