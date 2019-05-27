Jerell Moore, the son of University of Wisconsin men’s basketball assistant coach Howard Moore, was released from a Michigan hospital on Monday, according to school officials.
The Moore family was involved in a multiple-vehicle accident early Saturday morning just northeast of Ann Arbor. Moore’s wife, Jennifer, and daughter, 9-year-old Jaidyn, died as a result of the crash.
Howard Moore “was up and walking around” at University of Michigan hospital on Monday, according to a UW news release.
Jerell Moore, 13, is in the care of family.
According to a report by The Detroit News, the Moore family was traveling to visit Jennifer Moore’s mother, Vera Barnes, in Southfield, Michigan, for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Barnes told The News the family made a stop in Chicago to visit Howard Moore’s family and was traveling overnight to avoid what they anticipated to be heavy traffic later Saturday morning.
Jennifer Moore, 46, was driving the family’s SUV when it collided with a vehicle going the wrong way on the highway M-14. The driver of that vehicle, 23-year-old Samantha Winchester, also died as a result of the crash.
“I lost two — a daughter and a granddaughter,” Barnes told The News. “But I’m blessed to still have my grandson and my son-in-law.”