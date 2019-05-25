University of Wisconsin men’s basketball assistant coach Howard Moore was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Michigan that included three fatalities, including two members of Moore’s family.
Moore’s daughter Jaidyn died on the scene and his wife Jennifer died later at a hospital, according to reports. Moore was seriously injured, while his son Jerell escaped with minor injuries.
According to a story on MLive.com, a 23-year-old driver going the wrong way on a highway northeast of Ann Arbor caused the accident at 2:04 a.m. The female driver of the wrong-way vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Howard’s family, man, they exude joy everywhere it was that they went,” said Matt Metzger, a pastor at Blackhawk Church, which the Moore family attended. “When you were around Howard, you knew the two most important things to him were faith and family.”
Metzger said one of the things that always impressed him about the Moore family was how they never appeared stressed despite being so busy.
“For anyone who is in the coaching world, their schedule is just crazy,” Metzger said. “And yet there was never an element to them that ever seemed stressed or bothered. They were just about other people and they loved people well.
“When Howard talks about faith and family, it wasn’t just something that he said, it was something that he lived.
“You always saw them together. They would have to tag-team it in order to make it to Jerell’s basketball and Jaidyn’s volleyball, but they loved being together as a family and they just exuded the love of Jesus with everything it was that they did. You couldn’t be around them and not feel loved and accepted.”
Moore was hired by Badgers coach Greg Gard in December 2015, his second stint as an assistant coach at his alma mater. He played at UW from 1990-95, appearing in 47 games.
Moore was a member of UW’s 1993-94 team that helped the Badgers return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1947. A native of Chicago, Moore graduated from UW with a Bachelor’s Degree in African-American Studies in 1995.
Moore served as an assistant coach with the Badgers under Bo Ryan from 2005-09 before being hired as a head coach at Illinois-Chicago.
“Thoughts and prayers are with the Moore family,” former UW standout Frank Kaminsky, who was recruited by Moore, said on his Twitter account. “Can’t even imagine the pain they are going through. Please everyone take a moment and pray for Coach Moore and his family.”