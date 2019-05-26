University of Wisconsin men’s basketball assistant coach Howard Moore remains hospitalized in Michigan following a multiple-vehicle crash early Saturday morning that caused the deaths of his wife and daughter.
Jaidyn Moore, 9, died at the scene of the accident just northeast of Ann Arbor. Jennifer Moore, 46, died Saturday afternoon at University of Michigan hospital after being taken off life support. Jerell Moore, the 13-year-old son of Howard and Jennifer, escaped the crash with minor injuries.
Howard Moore sustained severe burns as a result of the crash. According to a release from the team Sunday evening, Moore is in stable condition in the ICU and Jerell Moore is “up and walking around.”
The family has asked for as much privacy as possible, according to the release.
Earlier Sunday, UW officials issued a release that included statements from coach Greg Gard and athletic director Barry Alvarez.
Gard traveled to Michigan on Saturday along with his other two assistant coaches, Joe Krabbenhoft and Dean Oliver, to offer support to the Moore family.
“There are no words to describe how devastated we are for Howard and his family,” Gard said in a statement. “Our basketball program is an extremely close family and we are all grieving for the Moore and Barnes families. Howard is so much more than a colleague and coach. He and Jen and their children are dear friends to everyone they meet. Their positivity and energy lift up those around them. We will miss Jen and Jaidyn dearly and we will put our arms around Howard and Jerell and the entire family, giving them love and support during this unspeakable time.”
According to Michigan State Police:
A wrong-way driver, identified as Samantha Winchester, 23, of Ann Arbor, caused the accident. Winchester was headed west in the eastbound lanes of highway M-14 when her vehicle collided with the vehicle being driven by Jennifer Moore, who wasn’t at fault according to police.
Winchester died on the scene.
Brian Kinross told The Detroit News that he dodged the vehicle driven by Winchester just moments before the impact with the Moore’s vehicle. Kinross told The News that the wrong-way driver was traveling at a high rate of speed.
“I witnessed the collision into the cars behind me a quarter mile or two in my rear and side-view mirrors,” Kinross told The News. “A large fireball erupted as the driver collided into the car it struck head-on.”
Kinross called 911 after witnessing the collision, which occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday. A police official said the crash is under investigation pending the results of toxicology reports and a report from Michigan State Police following a reconstruction of the crash.
Howard Moore is in his second stint as a UW assistant coach. He was rehired in December 2015 after Bo Ryan, whom Moore worked for from 2005-09, retired and was replaced by Gard.
Moore played for the Badgers in the 1990s and graduated from UW in 1995.
“I’ve known Howard ever since he was a student-athlete at Wisconsin and gotten to know his wonderful family through the years,” Alvarez said in a statement. “He has always been an incredible representative of our athletic department and a positive influence on everyone around him. We are truly heartbroken for his family and will be doing everything possible to help him through this tragic time. Our prayers, love and support go out to the Moore and Barnes family.”