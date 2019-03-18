For the past month or so, it’s been hard not to look at the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team and draw a comparison to a group from the not-so-distant past:
Is this 2012-13 all over again?
The Badgers entered that NCAA tournament as a gritty but offensively challenged No. 5 seed and were eliminated with a 57-46 loss to Mississippi in an opener in Kansas City, Missouri.
Six years later, UW (23-10) enters the 2019 tournament … as a gritty, offensively challenged No. 5 seed. This time, it will open against Oregon (23-12) on Friday at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.
“It’s a mirror image,” said Ben Brust, co-host of the Scalzo and Brust radio show on ESPN Madison. “It feels very similar.”
Brust would know. He was a junior guard on the 2012-13 team that checked out early after shooting a season-low 25.4 percent from the field against the Rebels. The Badgers missed 14 of their last 15 shots in the game, including their final nine attempts.
That UW team and this one both finished a respectable fourth place in the Big Ten Conference, behind a trio of high-end teams. The 2012-13 team finished the season No. 2 nationally in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency category but had the No. 73 offense. These Badgers, meanwhile, are No. 3 nationally in defense and No. 52 in offense.
There are considerable differences on the offensive end, starting with the fact the 2018-19 team has a legitimate go-to player in senior center Ethan Happ, a three-time first-team All-Big Ten performer.
And even though these Badgers are in a major shooting slump, they’re still at 36.6 percent from 3-point range. That ranks second among Big Ten teams and is considerably higher than UW’s 33-percent clip from beyond the arc six years ago.
“Are we really good defensively like that one? Yeah, this is one of the better defensive teams,” said UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft, who was the program’s video coordinator in 2012-13. “But offensively, I think we’re a team that can get really hot. We have the ability to fill it up. I don’t know if that team necessarily had the same ability to shoot it as well as this team does. Offensively, I don’t think it’s a good comparison.”
That’s also how Brust saw it for most of the season, he said. But watching the Badgers struggle to put the ball in the basket during the stretch run of the season has given him flashbacks to his second season at UW.
“I had faith that they could keep shooting the ball well,” Brust said. “But the last month, they can’t shoot.”
Brust said he had a déjà vu feeling when the 2019 bracket was revealed Sunday. Oregon, like Mississippi, enters the NCAA tournament as a hot No. 12 seed fresh off a power conference tournament title. The Rebels had won five consecutive games and the SEC tournament crown six years ago; the Ducks’ winning streak is eight games after claiming the Pac-12 tournament championship.
Back in 2013, the No. 4 seed in the UW-Mississippi pod was Kansas State. Ironically, the Wildcats are once again the No. 4 seed in this pod.
Brust does see one major difference between the team he played on and this one. His team helped Bo Ryan earn Big Ten Coach of the Year honors while winning four games against teams ranked in the top six of the AP poll: Michigan while it was ranked No. 2 and 6, and Indiana while it was ranked No. 2 and 3.
These Badgers, meanwhile, are lacking those types of wins. They went 2-7 against teams seeded 1 through 6 in the NCAA tournament, with a victory over then-No. 2 Michigan on Jan. 19 serving as the Badgers’ lone win against a team ranked in the top 10.
UW did go 5-1 against teams seeded in the bottom half of the 68-team field.
“A lot of people are down on them and saying they’re a one-and-done, but the Badgers have taken care of teams like Oregon all season long,” Brust said. “They’ve taken care of the teams they were supposed to take care of.”
Over the past 10 NCAA tournaments, No. 12 seeds are a respectable 16-24 against No. 5 seeds. The group of Cinderella teams includes Oregon, which advanced to the Sweet 16 as a No. 12 seed back in 2013 from a pod that played in none other than San Jose.
And while it was on the wrong side of that upset in 2013, UW knocked off Florida State as a No. 12 seed back in 2009.
Because of the way UW is trending offensively and the way Oregon is trending in general, the Ducks over the Badgers is a popular upset pick in the first round. That matchup had barely been announced when CBS analyst Seth Davis picked against UW on the network’s Selection Show.
“I don’t read into it,” UW junior guard Brevin Pritzl. “Just go out ready to perform, scout it, listen to the coaches and play our best basketball.”