The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will be without Aleem Ford indefinitely after the sophomore forward injured his knee in practice earlier this week.
Ford is scheduled to undergo surgery on Wednesday. According to a news release from the team, Ford is expected to return to action at some point this season.
Losing Ford is a big blow to UW’s frontcourt depth. Sophomore forward Nate Reuvers and senior forward Khalil Iverson joined senior center Ethan Happ in the starting lineup during UW’s private scrimmage against Iowa State on Sunday, with Ford providing a boost off the bench with a team-high 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting.
Ford averaged 5.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 33 games last season, including 20 starts, and shot 40.9 percent from 3-point range. He had a productive offseason in the weight room and entered preseason camp listed at 220 pounds.
With Ford out, UW will need seniors Alex Illikainen and Charlie Thomas to help provide depth in the frontcourt behind Happ and Reuvers. UW coach Greg Gard likely would have used more small lineups this season after the return of D’Mitrik Trice and Kobe King from injuries, but he may be forced to go that route more often with Ford out of the mix.
The Badgers host UW-Oshkosh in an exhibition game on Friday night before officially opening the season on Tuesday against Coppin State at the Kohl Center.