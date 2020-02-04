Badgers aim for some consistency Wednesday night at Minnesota

Carr, meanwhile, is averaging 15.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. He’s tied for second in the Big Ten in that final category.

Carr was a combined 6 of 26 from the field in losses to Michigan State and Illinois last week, but Trice understands he’ll have his hands full.

“He creates for other people and finds people really well, and then he’s really good at finishing around the basket and drawing a foul,” Trice said. “There are a lot of things that we’re going to try to take away from him.”

Even if the Badgers are able to slow Oturu and Carr, there’s still the matter of making enough shots to win. At the core of UW’s inconsistency this season has been an offense that too often finds itself in a rut.

The Badgers struggled to establish an offensive identity even with King in the lineup. Now that his 12.6 points per game in Big Ten play are gone, the search for a consistency on that end of the court becomes even more difficult.

The difference between victory and defeat in the Big Ten is razor thin, particularly this season. It often comes down to how teams execute down the stretch of close games, and there are examples of good and bad in that category for the Badgers.