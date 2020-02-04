Badgers aim for some consistency Wednesday night at Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team had a difficult time building momentum in January, a month that started with a bang and ended with the Badgers smack dab in the middle of a muddled Big Ten Conference.
New month, same challenge for UW, which opened February with a 64-63 win over then-No. 14 Michigan State on Saturday at the Kohl Center but now has to find a way to put together a string of victories.
That task continues on Wednesday night at Williams Arena, where the Badgers (13-9, 6-5 Big Ten) will face Minnesota (11-10, 5-6) in a matchup of border rivals who both struggle with consistency.
UW is coming off a trying week that included a heartbreaking defeat at Iowa, sophomore wing Kobe King officially leaving the program, junior guard Brad Davison getting suspended by the Big Ten for the Michigan State game and a major statement in the win over the Spartans.
Greg Gard was thrilled with his team’s effort in both of the games since King informed the team he was done with the Badgers. UW didn’t always play well, but it played hard for a combined 80 minutes against Iowa and Michigan State. Now, it gets Davison back in a backcourt that was severely short-handed on Saturday.
UW assistant coach Alando Tucker joked that whatever the players ate and however they slept before those two games, they should stick with the same process prior to the game against the Golden Gophers. But Tucker then turned serious.
“It’s no magic pill,” Tucker said. “It’s everybody sticking together, sticking to the principles and fighting to the end, fighting for each other.”
With the exception of Rutgers, all the teams ahead of UW in the Big Ten standings have put together a hot streak at some point. Illinois won seven consecutive games during one stretch, while Michigan State and Iowa had runs of five wins in a row. Penn State was riding a four-game winning streak heading into its game in East Lansing on Tuesday night.
The Badgers, meanwhile, have failed to generate momentum. They followed a win at Ohio State on Jan. 3 with a home loss to Illinois five days later. They answered with back-to-back wins over ranked opponents — Penn State and Maryland — before losing at Michigan State on Jan. 17. A home win over Nebraska was followed by back-to-back road defeats against Purdue and Iowa to end the month.
As UW junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice noted, losses by Illinois and Michigan State over the weekend made things tighter at the top of the Big Ten. The Badgers are within two games of the lead in the loss standings with nine to play, but the flip side is they’re only two games ahead of the 12th-place team.
“Every game’s a tough one, whether that’s at home or on the road,” Trice said. “I think that just building off your last performance is going to be a big thing for us and obviously having a really big game against Michigan State is going to help us carry out throughout the rest of this Big Ten season.”
The Gophers, meanwhile, are in the same boat. Like the Badgers, their longest winning streak in conference play is two games. Minnesota enters this game riding a two-game skid.
The primary challenge for UW will be containing the Gophers’ two primary threats, sophomore center Daniel Oturu and sophomore guard Marcus Carr.
Oturu leads the Big Ten in rebounding (11.1) and is second in scoring (19.7) and blocks (2.6). Defending him presents another in what has been a long line of difficult assignments this season for UW’s tag-team post tandem of Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter.
“He’s going to be relentless all night of trying to get the ball to the post, trying to attack the rim,” Tucker said. “He’s going to get his numbers, we’ve just got to figure out how to make sure we make it as hard as possible for him to not catch it as easy.”
Carr, meanwhile, is averaging 15.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. He’s tied for second in the Big Ten in that final category.
Carr was a combined 6 of 26 from the field in losses to Michigan State and Illinois last week, but Trice understands he’ll have his hands full.
“He creates for other people and finds people really well, and then he’s really good at finishing around the basket and drawing a foul,” Trice said. “There are a lot of things that we’re going to try to take away from him.”
Even if the Badgers are able to slow Oturu and Carr, there’s still the matter of making enough shots to win. At the core of UW’s inconsistency this season has been an offense that too often finds itself in a rut.
The Badgers struggled to establish an offensive identity even with King in the lineup. Now that his 12.6 points per game in Big Ten play are gone, the search for a consistency on that end of the court becomes even more difficult.
The difference between victory and defeat in the Big Ten is razor thin, particularly this season. It often comes down to how teams execute down the stretch of close games, and there are examples of good and bad in that category for the Badgers.
“It’s about closing out games,” said UW senior guard Brevin Pritzl, who played all but 31 seconds in the win over Michigan State due to Davison’s absence. “Other than the Michigan State game there and the Purdue game, we’re in every game. It’s just about closing things out, really. We go up to the Barn now, same process. We’ve got to put our hard hats on and go on the road again.”
Preview: Badgers vs. Minnesota
UW VS. MINNESOTA
When: 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
TV: Big Ten Network, with Cory Provus and Stephen Bardo.
Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas.
BADGERS (13-9, 6-5)
Coach: Greg Gard, 93-56 in his fifth season at UW.
Player to watch: Junior forward Aleem Ford (above) scored 13 points in UW’s 64-63 win over No. 14 Michigan State on Saturday, matching his career high in a Big Ten game. Ford, who went 5 of 6 from the field vs. the Spartans, also scored 13 points against Indiana earlier this season.
PROBABLE UW STARTERS
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|2
|Aleem Ford
|6-8
|Jr.
|7.9
|5
|Tyler Wahl
|6-7
|Fr.
|2.8
|35
|Nate Reuvers
|6-11
|Jr.
|13.8
|0
|D'Mitrik Trice (above)
|6-0
|Jr.
|9.6
|34
|Brad Davison
|6-4
|Jr.
|8.8
KEY BADGERS RESERVES
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|11
|Micah Potter (above)
|6-10
|Jr.
|9.0
|1
|Brevin Pritzl
|6-3
|Sr.
|7.5
|12
|Trevor Anderson
|6-2
|Jr.
|1.7
YOU SHOULD KNOW
The Badgers have won four consecutive games at Williams Arena since an 81-68 setback on Jan. 22, 2014. UW was won nine of 10 overall in the series. … Nate Reuvers (above) had nine points, eight rebounds and seven blocks in UW’s 56-51 win at Minnesota last season. … The Badgers averaged 1.30 points per possession in the first half against Michigan State and 0.64 after halftime.
GOLDEN GOPHERS (11-10, 5-6)
Coach: Richard Pitino, 123-102 in his seventh season at Minnesota.
Player to watch: Sophomore center Daniel Oturu (above) has 19 career double-doubles, including 11 this season. He’s reached double figures in scoring in all but one game this season.
PROBABLE MINNESOTA STARTERS
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|30
|Alihan Demir
|6-9
|Sr.
|7.6
|25
|Daniel Oturu
|6-10
|So.
|19.7
|5
|Marcus Carr
|6-2
|So.
|15.6
|22
|Gabe Kalscheur (above)
|6-4
|So.
|11.7
|1
|Tre' Williams
|6-5
|Fr.
|3.5
KEY GOPHERS RESERVES
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|0
|Payton Willis
|6-4
|Jr.
|8.8
|35
|Isaiah Ihnen
|6-9
|Fr.
|1.8
|21
|Jarvis Omersa (above)
|6-6
|So.
|2.2
|42
|Michael Hurt
|6-7
|Sr.
|1.7
YOU SHOULD KNOW
Payton Willis (above), who has started 16 games this season, sat out Minnesota’s 59-51 loss at Illinois last Thursday with a shoulder injury. … Gabe Kalscheur leads the Big Ten with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game, but his shooting percentage from beyond the arc (32.9%) is down from last season (41.0%). He’s 15 of 59 (25.4%) from long distance since the calendar flipped to 2020. … Former UW assistant Rob Jeter is in his second season on Minnesota’s coaching staff.