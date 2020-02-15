Backcourt bombers: D'Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison lead Wisconsin Badgers past Nebraska Cornhuskers

Trice helped spark a 16-0 run that helped the Badgers break open a close game in the second half. Not only did Trice make three 3-pointers during the burst, he had assists on easy baskets inside by Reuvers and Potter.

UW went into a scoring drought after that spurt and opened the door for a Nebraska rally. But Davison’s hot shooting pulled the Badgers out of it and allowed them to coast to an easy win.

This game played out much like UW’s 82-68 victory over Nebraska on Jan. 21 at the Kohl Center.

That game featured the same halftime score as Saturday’s game. Plus, UW pulled away with a barrage of 3-pointers in the previous game as well.

In two games against the Cornhuskers this season, the Badgers went 33 of 65 from 3-point range.

The Badgers led 39-38 at the half despite playing the final 15:43 without their leading scorer after Reuvers picked up two fouls.