Backcourt bombers: D'Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison lead Wisconsin Badgers past Nebraska Cornhuskers

LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team found itself in another close game Saturday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Then its veteran backcourt took over to make it a stress-free finish for the Badgers.
Junior guard Brad Davison matched a program record with eight 3-pointers, finishing with 30 points to lift UW to an 81-64 victory over Nebraska.
Junior guard D’Mitrik Trice added 15 points and five assists to help the Badgers (15-10, 8-6 Big Ten) win on the road for the first time in over a month.
Davison and Trice combined to go 13 of 17 from 3-point range. Davison went 8 of 11 to match Bronson Koenig for the most in a single game by a UW player and matched his career high in points.
Junior forward Micah Potter also had 15 points for UW, while junior forward Nate Reuvers produced 13 in 16 foul-plagued minutes.
Haanif Cheatham finished with 17 points for the Cornhuskers (7-18, 2-12), who have lost 10 consecutive games.
UW hadn’t won away from the Kohl Center since a 58-49 decision against then-No. 20 Penn State on Jan. 11, but Trice and Davison helped end that drought.
Trice helped spark a 16-0 run that helped the Badgers break open a close game in the second half. Not only did Trice make three 3-pointers during the burst, he had assists on easy baskets inside by Reuvers and Potter.
UW went into a scoring drought after that spurt and opened the door for a Nebraska rally. But Davison’s hot shooting pulled the Badgers out of it and allowed them to coast to an easy win.
This game played out much like UW’s 82-68 victory over Nebraska on Jan. 21 at the Kohl Center.
That game featured the same halftime score as Saturday’s game. Plus, UW pulled away with a barrage of 3-pointers in the previous game as well.
In two games against the Cornhuskers this season, the Badgers went 33 of 65 from 3-point range.
The Badgers led 39-38 at the half despite playing the final 15:43 without their leading scorer after Reuvers picked up two fouls.
Davison and Potter helped pick up the scoring slack, combining for 19 points over the final 9:14 of the half. After making a jumper from the right corner to end a sloppy possession, Davison hit a 3-pointer right before halftime to give the Badgers a one-point lead.
