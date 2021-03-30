Back home in Wisconsin, Shaka Smart eager to revitalize Marquette hoops

MILWAUKEE — Shaka Smart acknowledges he’s happy to return to his home state but says that isn’t necessarily the reason he decided to leave Texas for Marquette.
“I grew up about an hour from here,” Smart said Monday at his introductory news conference, three days after taking the Marquette job. “I was born in Madison, I spent my whole childhood in Wisconsin. It’s phenomenal being back. But the reason I came back is Marquette. That’s why I’m here.”
Smart, who turns 44 on April 8, said he welcomed the opportunity to coach at a school where basketball was the main sport. He cited Marquette’s family atmosphere and the shared vision among the school’s hierarchy as other factors in his decision.
Marquette is hoping Smart can recreate his success at VCU and get the Golden Eagles back to their level of play from several years ago, when they were regularly advancing to the second week of the NCAA Tournament.
“He’s hard-working,” Marquette President Michael Lovell said. “He’s innovative. And he’s already been to the Final Four.”
Marquette pursued Smart in 2014 — three years after that Final Four run — but he stayed at VCU. The Golden Eagles instead hired longtime Duke assistant Steve Wojciechowski, who was fired March 19 after going 128-95 with no NCAA Tournament victories in seven seasons.
Smart posted a 163-56 record in six seasons at VCU before leaving for Texas in 2015.
At that point, Smart was one of the brightest coaching prospects around. But he didn’t win a single NCAA Tournament game at Texas.
Smart was 109-86 with three NCAA appearances in six years at Texas, and the Longhorns would have earned a bid last year if the pandemic hadn’t shut down the season.
Texas went 19-8 and won the Big 12 Tournament this season to earn a No. 3 seed, but Abilene Christian upset the Longhorns 53-52 in the first round.
That turned up the pressure on Smart, who had two seasons left on a contract paying him more than $3 million per year.
“I’m so grateful for all coach Smart did for Texas basketball, our university community and our athletics department,” Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said in a statement released over the weekend. “I’ve enjoyed our time together really appreciate the passion he has for his team and student-athletes, and I learned a great deal from him during our many conversations.”
Smart’s Wisconsin background was evident as he discussed his new job Monday.
He earned a round of applause from fans attending his news conference when he noted he was born in 1977, the year Marquette won its lone NCAA championship. He discussed his childhood memories watching games that featured former Marquette coach Al McGuire on the broadcast crew.
“Growing up in this part of the country, you couldn’t help but follow this basketball program,” Smart said.
Smart called Philadelphia 76ers coach and former Marquette guard Doc Rivers one of his mentors. He recalled working at Texas and VCU with Denny Kuiper, who was a consultant on Marquette’s 2003 Final Four team.
His challenge is getting Marquette back to national relevance.
Marquette went 13-14 this season and made two NCAA Tournament appearances in Wojciechowski’s seven-year tenure, though the Golden Eagles likely would have earned a bid last year if not for the pandemic.
But the Golden Eagles aren’t far removed from much greater success.
Marquette made eight straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 2006-13, reached a regional final in 2013 and got to the Sweet 16 in 2011 and 2012.
Smart said his short-term goal was establishing the right culture.
“It’s not a commentary of anything that happened before,” Smart said. “I think anytime a new coach comes in, you have to build a culture you believe.”
His long-term hopes are more ambitious.
“You want to have seasons where you put something up in the rafters, whether it’s a Big East regular-season championship, a Big East Tournament championship,” Smart said. “The ultimate goal is to advance to the Final Four or beyond.”
Dairyland dance: 20 players and coaches with Wisconsin ties in the NCAA tournament
PLAYERS
TREVOR ANDERSON | WISCONSIN
Anderson, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior from Stevens Point, is averaging 3.4 points and 1.3 assists for the Badgers off the bench this season. Named Mr. Basketball and AP Player of the Year as a senior in 2016 after the Panthers repeated as Division 1 champions, Anderson attended UW-Green Bay before transferring to UW, redshirting in 2017-18 and suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2018-19. Ninth-seeded UW opens the tournament 6:10 p.m. Friday against No. 8 North Carolina in the South region.
NATE BUSS | WINTHROP
Buss (above center), a 5-foot-11, 175-pound junior from Verona, has been held scoreless in the brief action he's seen in four games with the Eagles since transferring. No. 12 Winthrop opens the tournament 8:57 p.m. Friday against No. 5 Villanova in the South region.
JONATHAN DAVIS | WISCONSIN
Jonathan Davis, a 6-foot-5, 196-pound freshman from La Crosse, is averaging 7.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in his first season in Madison alongside his twin brother Jordan. Named Mr. Basketball in 2020, Jonathan Davis is Central’s all-time scoring leader with 2,158 points. Ninth-seeded UW opens the tournament 6:10 p.m. Friday against No. 8 North Carolina in the South region.
JORDAN DAVIS | WISCONSIN
Jordan Davis, a 6-foot-4, 196-pound freshman from La Crosse, is averaging 0.5 points in 11 appearances since joining the Badgers with twin brother Jonathan. Ninth-seeded UW opens the tournament 6:10 p.m. Friday against No. 8 North Carolina in the South region.
CARTER GILMORE | WISCONSIN
Gilmore, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound freshman from Hartland Arrowhead, is a preferred walk-on at UW. Named AP first-team All-State and Classic 8 Conference Player of the Year as a senior in 2020, he is Arrowhead's career scoring leader with 1,565 points. Ninth-seeded UW opens the tournament 6:10 p.m. Friday against No. 8 North Carolina in the South region.
JAMES GRAHAM | MARYLAND
Graham (above right), a 6-foot-8, 205-pound freshman who led Glendale Nicolet to a 22-2 record in 2019-20, left Nicolet to enroll mid-year at Maryland on Dec. 27, 2020, and joined the team immediately. He's played in seven games for the Terrapins, averaging 1.4 points and 1.4 rebounds. Tenth-seeded Maryland opens the tournament 6:10 p.m. Saturday against No. 7 Connecticut in the East region.
JOEY HAUSER | MICHIGAN STATE
Joey Hauser, a 6-foot-9, 220-pound junior from Stevens Point, is averaging 9.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Spartans — highlighted by a 27-point effort against UW on Christmas Day — since transferring from Marquette and sitting out the 2019-20 season. Michigan State opens the tournament 8:57 p.m. Thursday against UCLA in a First Four game, with a matchup against No. 6 BYU on the line in the East region.
SAM HAUSER | VIRGINIA
Sam Hauser, a 6-foot-8, 218-pound senior who played at Stevens Point High School, is averaging 16.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Cavaliers this season after transferring from Marquette and redshirting in 2019-20. Fourth-seeded Virginia opens the tournament 6:15 p.m. Saturday against No. 13 Ohio in the West region.
JORDAN McCABE | WEST VIRGINIA
McCabe, a 6-foot, 188-pound junior who earned Mr. Basketball and AP All-State Player of the Year honors at Kaukauna in 2018, is averaging 2.3 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this season for the Mountaineers. Third-seeded West Virginia opens the tournament 8:50 p.m. Friday against No. 14 Morehead State in the Midwest region.
JAMARI SIBLEY | GEORGETOWN
Sibley (above left), a 6-foot-8, 200-pound freshman who played high school ball at Glendale Nicolet and then Oak Hill (Va.) Academy, is averaging 1.3 points and 1.0 rebound in 20 appearances for the Hoyas. No. 12 Georgetown opens the tournament 11:15 a.m. Saturday against No. 5 Colorado.
BEN VANDER PLAS | OHIO
Vander Plas, a 6-foot-8, 232-pound senior from Ripon, is averaging 12.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season, his second as a starter for the Bobcats. No. 13 Ohio opens the tournament 6:15 p.m. Saturday against No. 4 Virginia.
ALONDES WILLIAMS | OKLAHOMA
Williams, a 6-foot-5, 201-pound senior who played high school ball at Milwaukee Riverside, is averaging 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22 appearances, including 14 starts, for the Sooners this season. Eighth-seeded Oklahoma opens the tournament 6:25 p.m. Saturday against No. 9 Missouri in the West region.
COACHES
TONY BENNETT | HEAD COACH | VIRGINIA
Tony Bennett, son of former UW coach Dick Bennett, has won three national coach of the year awards while leading Virginia to a 277-96 record over 12 seasons. Fourth-seeded Virginia opens the tournament 6:15 p.m. Saturday against No. 13 Ohio in the West region.
BRADY ELLINGSON | DIRECTOR OF OPS. | DRAKE
Ellingson, a Sussex Hamilton graduate, played three years at the University of Iowa and earned second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors at Drake in 2018-19 before beginning to serve as a video coordinator for the Bulldogs last season. Drake faces Wichita in a First Four game 5:27 p.m. Thursday for the right to face sixth-seeded USC.
GREG GARD | HEAD COACH | WISCONSIN
Gard, a native of Cobb in southern Wisconsin, has compiled a 118-69 record since taking over as Wisconsin’s head coach in 2015. Ninth-seeded UW opens the tournament 6:10 p.m. Friday against No. 8 North Carolina in the South region.
CLAY MOSER | ASSISTANT | ARKANSAS
Moser, who graduated from UW-La Crosse in 1987, has coached in schools at all levels from the USA to China, including in the NBA with Sacramento, Orlando, Cleveland and the Los Angeles Lakers before being hired by Eric Musselman once again, this time with the Razorbacks. Third-seeded Arkansas opens the tournament 11:45 a.m. Friday against No. 14 Colgate.
NATE OATS | HEAD COACH | ALABAMA
Oats, a Watertown native who played Maranatha Baptist Academy High School from 1993-97, is 40-21 since taking over the Crimson Tide program in March 2019. Second-seeded Alabama opens the tournament 3 p.m. Saturday against No. 15 Iona in the East region.
SHAKA SMART | HEAD COACH | TEXAS
Smart, who grew up in the Madison area and was a three-year starter at Oregon High School, is 109-85 since taking over the Texas program in 2015. Third-seeded Texas opens the tournament 8:50 p.m. Saturday against No. 14 Abilene Christian in the East region.
BRAD SODERBERG | ASSISTANT | VIRGINIA
Soderberg, who grew up in Wausau and attended Stevens Point Pacelli High School, is in his fifth season at Virginia. Starting his college playing career at Ripon College before transferring to UW-Stevens Point and playing under Dick Bennett, Soderberg also joined former NBA star and coach Terry Porter to play in the 1984 NAIA national championship game and coached under Bennett at UW from 1995-2001. Fourth-seeded Virginia opens the tournament 6:15 p.m. Saturday against No. 13 Ohio in the West region.
JULIAN SWARTZ | ASSISTANT | GEORGIA TECH
Swartz (above left), a three-time Associated Press All-State player at Waukesha South and 1999 state player of the year, played on UW's 2000 Final Four team but left the program due to issues connected with obsessive-compulsive disorder and earned his degree from Carroll College in 2005. He has been with Georgia Tech since 2016 and has served as an assistant coach since 2018. Ninth-seeded Georgia Tech opens the tournament 3 p.m. Friday against Loyola Chicago in the Midwest region.
IT'S OFFICIAL!!! Please help us welcome home Shaka Smart and his family to the @MarquetteU and #mubb family! RELEASE: https://t.co/lMKrQxfFGZ pic.twitter.com/EKcRBeOBzv— Marquette Basketball (@MarquetteMBB) March 26, 2021