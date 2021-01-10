At 7-foot-1, Michigan's Hunter Dickinson presents a massive challenge for the Badgers men's basketball team

Dickinson began the season coming off the bench but has been a starter since senior Austin Davis was declared out indefinitely with a right foot injury. In a conference with multiple All-America candidates — Iowa center Luka Garza, Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu and Jackson-Davis belong on that list — Dickinson has put himself in the running as well.

The giant lefty is averaging 18.0 points and 8.1 rebounds per game while shooting 73.0% from the field — not a misprint — and 73.9% from the free throw line.

“He’s got great patience, great poise in there, obviously finishes at a high rate,” UW coach Greg Gard said of Dickinson, who turned 20 in November. “But they get him pretty well positioned, too, they get him the ball in some pretty high-percentage (areas). And obviously when you can surround a guy like that with a lot of 3-point threats, it makes it hard for how much you come off, how much you help.”

Dickinson is averaging 21.2 points and shooting 75.9% in Big Ten play. After he scored 28 points in 31 minutes during an 82-57 win over Minnesota last Wednesday, Golden Gophers coach Richard Pitino called Dickinson “phenomenal” and talked about the difficulty of defending him.