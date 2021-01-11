As Indiana game showed, Badgers men's basketball coach Greg Gard willing to tinker with lineup in crunch time

“You wondered why I’ve gone back and forth with only one big in the lineup, now you see why,” he said. “Because it’s hard to guard when you have multiple ball-handlers on the floor and they can really stretch you out and put you in a quandary defensively.”

Analytic data suggest the bigger issue for the starting group is on the other end of the court. Over that nine-game segment, the starters have produced 77 points in 90 possessions, an average of 0.86 points per possession; in Big Ten play, its offensive efficiency (0.69 PPP) is even worse.

Defensively, the starters are holding opponents to well under 1.0 point per possession in both Big Ten play and when the final four non-conference games are included.

So why doesn’t Gard make a change or two in his starting lineup to get his best five players on the court? It’s not that simple.

For starters, Gard would have to bench a senior (or two) and run the risk of disrupting chemistry. Plus, a straight comparison of lineup production isn’t easy because the opponent needs to be taken into account; namely, UW’s starters are typically going up against the other team’s best lineup while the Badgers’ secondary lineups may have the advantage of being paired against weaker bench lineups for the opponents.