Another championship? Senior-laden UW men's basketball team thinks that has a nice ring to it

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

“We know we’ve got to start this season like it’s a fresh one, like it’s a new one,” Trice said. “We can’t look back at the past and say we’re just going to pick up how we were at the end of last season. We have to have the same mindset that we had at the end of the season last year. So, just coming in with the same mindset, but knowing that nothing’s guaranteed, nothing should be taken for granted and we’ve got to come out and be hungry from the start and I think (Wednesday’s first practice) was a testament to that.”

The only significant departure from last season is wing Brevin Pritzl, and the De Pere native won’t be easy to replace because he provided, among other things, shooting and a high basketball IQ. The coaching staff often referred to him as the team’s glue guy.

But expectations are enormous inside and outside the program because of what is back: UW returns 79.7% of its scoring, 83.6% of its rebounding, 86.1% of its assists and 77.5% of its minutes from last season and welcomes a 2020 recruiting class that already has made an impression on the older players.

The Badgers will enter the season as one of the favorites to win a conference that once again should be loaded. UW hasn’t won back-to-back Big Ten titles since 2001-02 and 2002-03, Bo Ryan’s first two seasons.