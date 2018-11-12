Senior Alex Illikainen has left the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program, the team announced Monday afternoon.
Illikainen will remain enrolled in school, according to a news release.
The 6-foot-9 forward didn’t play in the Badgers’ 85-63 season-opening home win over Coppin State last Tuesday. Twelve UW players appeared in the blowout, including walk-ons Michael Ballard and Walt McGrory, but Illikainen remained on the bench.
Illikainen averaged 1.5 points and 1.3 rebounds while appearing in 85 games during his career, all as a reserve. His playing time decreased each season, going from 9.8 minutes per game in 33 appearances as a freshman to 8.3 in 27 games as a sophomore to 6.8 in 25 games as a junior.
Illikainen is the second member of UW’s five-man recruiting class to leave the program. Forward Andy Van Vliet transferred to William & Mary following the 2017-18 season.
“We wish Alex luck as he continues to pursue earning his degree from the University of Wisconsin in May,” UW coach Greg Gard said in a statement. “We also want to thank him for his efforts during his three-plus years with our program.”