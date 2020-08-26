Aleem Ford driven to improve for Badgers basketball team

“And when he started seeing results,” Oliver said, “I think it just snowballed.”

As cliché as he knows it sounds, Ford said a lot of it came down to confidence. Not doubting himself led to Ford playing with more aggression, which showed in the way he hunted his shot down the stretch and his willingness to mix it up in the paint.

“In my career, we’ve had a lot of ups and downs and I’ve kind of experienced everything,” Ford said. “As we were hitting those bumps in the road, I kind of knew that there was an opportunity and I wanted to make the most of it. So it was just going out there and giving my all.

“Whether I was making shots or not making shots, I just wanted to make sure that I was giving my team 100 percent. We kind of started clicking then as a whole group and just started playing really well together. Throughout that season, we were going up and down. The only thing I felt like we could do is give it our all and let the rest take care of itself.”

Last year at this time, UW assistant coach Alando Tucker was in the early stages of trying to get Ford to take the next step. After watching the part-time starter flash potential but struggle with consistency, Tucker took Ford on as a special project of sorts.