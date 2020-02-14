Aleem Ford, D'Mitrik Trice bonded not only on court for Badgers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While Ford and Trice have the same basic interests — basketball, video games, that silly sense of humor — their personalities are different. “He’s more chill and relaxed,” Ford said, “and I can be all over the place.”

And, yes, they clash at times. There was the time as freshmen when they were in the same class and there was a miscommunication about an assignment. The details are fuzzy three years later, but one of them sent an email to an instructor and didn’t include the other in the chain.

“Like all brothers do, we always fight,” Trice said. “We bicker with each other, we’ve got in fights where we’re pushing each other and things like that. But at the end of the day it’s all love.”

That connection has been as important as ever this season, which has been challenging on and off the court for the Badgers. Ford was hoping for a breakout season but, after a strong start, hit a rough patch in Big Ten play. Trice was UW’s leading returning scorer, but his shooting numbers are down this season.

In good times and bad, the first official recruits of the Greg Gard era know the other is there to serve as a sounding board.