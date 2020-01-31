After long day, Badgers coach Greg Gard receives call from mentor and Michigan State coach Tom Izzo

It’s no wonder Izzo felt compelled to reach out to Gard, who on Thursday tried to offer perspective on what seems like a once-promising season slipping away.

“You go through a season one day at a time and you keep trying to get better every day,” Gard said. “That’s why sports are such a great teacher of life, because you have to go through ups and downs and adversity and there’s times when things are going to go your way and there’s times when you feel like, are you the windshield or are you the bug?”

Gard was encouraged by the fight the Badgers showed at Iowa, especially considering King had told coaches and players two days earlier that he was leaving the program. Losing King, who led the Badgers with 12.6 points per game in Big Ten play, is a huge blow to a UW offense that struggled with consistency even with him in the lineup.

“It’s just about playing our game, you know?” fifth-year senior guard Brevin Pritzl said. “The guys that we have that are still here, it’s going to be a loss missing Kobe and what he brought to the table for us, but that’s on us to come together as a team and make up for what isn’t there. It’s really just comes down to sticking with each other, uniting, and playing with that same intensity and fire that we show.”